Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz celebrates her 3rd French Open title win

Tomasz Swiatek, Iga Swiatek's father, couldn't contain his joy as he celebrated his daughter's remarkable third French Open title victory. Swiatek's win marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has won two consecutive Roland Garros singles titles, a feat previously accomplished by Justine Henin. It also allowed the Pole to retain her top spot in the WTA singles rankings.

Swiatek clinched her fourth Grand Slam title in a thrilling final against Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. The Pole started strong, winning nine out of the first 11 games and dominating the early stages of the game.

However, Muchova refused to go down without a fight and staged an impressive comeback, pushing the match into a third set. Despite the intense pressure, Swiatek kept her cool and ultimately secured the win.

Iga Swiatek's father, Tomasz Swiatek, recently took to social media to celebrate his daughter's title win at the French Open. He shared a photo of himself with Iga's team and her holding the trophy. He also included another picture featuring himself, Iga, and her sister Agata.

"Winning Slams gives you confidence that you can do it again" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the Women's French Open Winner Photocall

Iga Swiatek has participated in four Grand Slam finals so far and has emerged victorious in all of them. Her wins include the US Open in 2022, as well as the French Open in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

After her emotionally draining final at Roland Garros, Swiatek was understandably proud of her successful run. Her impressive performance and discipline in Paris were something she prided herself over.

“I just feel really proud of myself as these weeks weren’t easy, like in today’s final with a lot of up and downs, but I’m just really happy I could keep my discipline, keep my focus and go for it, and I’m really proud of myself,” Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 expressed her intention to leverage the confidence gained from winning Slams to make a significant impact on grass, a surface that has never been her strong suit.

"I would say winning Slams, it gives you kind of confidence that you can do it again on one hand, but on the other hand, everybody is watching you, everyone is targeting your back so you feel that a little bit and the pressure is bigger," she said.

Only Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, and Justine Henin have won more titles at Roland Garros than Iga Swiatek, who also has an incredible 93.3 winning percentage at the French Open.

