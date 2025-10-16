Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz makes rare appearance in endearing mirror selfie as Pole spends time with family ahead of WTA Finals 2025

The World No. 2, Iga Swiatek, has shared a moment in a selfie with her dad, Tomasz Swiatek, a former Olympian, on social media. She is enjoying her vacation with her family in Matera, Italy, ahead of the 2025 WTA Finals, and was last seen in action at the Wuhan Open.Before commencing the Asian Swing, Swiatek participated in the US Open and reached the quarterfinal round. She won the 2025 Korea Open after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova. At the China Open, she reached the Round of 16, exiting after suffering a defeat against the American star Emma Navarro.Through her Instagram post, the Warsaw native shared scenic glimpses of her vacation in Matera, Italy, with her family. Her father, Tomasz Swiatek, was featured in her selfie, highlighting culinary decor and vintage photographs. In her caption, she added:&quot;Quality time 😇&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIga Swiatek's father, Tomasz, was a former rower who competed at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics, where he clinched seventh place in the men's quadruple sculls event. He won the gold medal at the 1987 Summer Universiade in Zagreb in the same event.Whereas Iga's mother, Dorota, is an orthodontist, and her sister, Agata Swiatek, played as a junior tennis player until 2023, as per People. In the current season, Iga Swiatek won the 2025 Cincinnati Masters after defeating Jasmine Paolini and the Wimbledon Championships after overcoming Amanda Anisimova.Iga Swiatek reflects on her thoughts on Mental Health AwarenessIga Swiatek at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 6 - Source: GettyThrough her Instagram post, the Polish sensation shared her thoughts on supporting and creating mental health awareness. World Mental Health Day was celebrated on October 10, with the aim of spreading global awareness about mental health concerns. Swiatek wrote on Instagram:&quot;October 10 is a good opportunity to remind ourselves how important it is to take care of our mental health every day. I hope you will find a moment today to think about this and do something for yourself. Meanwhile, I am continuing my annual tradition of supporting organizations working in the field of mental health. Details coming soon.&quot;In 2021, on World Mental Health Day, Swiatek donated $50,000 of her prize money when she was competing at the Indian Wells Open tournament. After losing the Ostrava Open final to Barbora Krejcíkova in October 2022, Swiatek announced that she would donate her prize money to non-profit organizations in Poland to celebrate World Mental Health Day.