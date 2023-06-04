Iga Swiatek's French Open opponent Wang Xinyu laughs off double bagel loss with joking remark

Iga Swiatek's third-round opponent at the 2023 French Open, Wang Xinyu, responded to her double bagel loss with a joking remark.

On Saturday, June 3, Swiatek dominated her opponent in the third round of the French Open on Court Philippe Chatrier. She served a double bagel to Wang, breaking serve six times in just 51 minutes. The Chinese player suffered a crushing 0-6, 0-6 loss.

The World No. 1 demonstrated an impressive level of dominance when she managed to avoid facing a single break point. She also fired off an impressive 21 winners compared to Wang's three.

The match was Wang's first time competing in a third-round match at a Grand Slam tournament. The loss against Iga Swiatek brought her career record against Top 10 players to 0-3.

Wang Xinyu recently took to social media to share a humorous video of herself slipping on the tennis court while attempting to return the Pole's serve. In the video, she can be seen losing her footing and falling to the ground.

Despite the mishap, Wang joked about the incident. She asked her followers how their day at the office was, alluding to the fact that her day on the court at Roland Garros didn't quite go as planned.

"How was your day at the office💆 ," Wang captioned her Instagram story.

Wang Xinyu's Instagram story

"I really don't want to get into that" - Iga Swiatek refuses to address 'bakery' in French Open press conference

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

Following her victory over Wang Xinyu, Iga Swiatek was asked about the moniker "Iga's Bakery," which has gained traction on social media. The nickname stems from the Pole's tendency to frequently dominate her opponents with scores of 6-0 or 6-1, colloquially referred to as a "bagel" and a "breadstick," respectively.

Swiatek chose not to delve into the topic herself, as she wanted to show respect towards her opponents. She made it clear that she did not want to support or participate in any further conversations about the matter when a journalist brought it up.

"Look, like, I don't want to really talk about that, because I really get why people do that, because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything. But like from players' point of view, I want to kind of be respectful to my opponents and, you know, you don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes," Swiatek said during the post-match press conference.

"Sometimes it's not easy to play such matches and sometimes it's not easy also for the opponents. I don't want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it but I'm just going to be focused on tennis. And, yeah, with respect to my opponents, I really don't want to get into that," Swiatek added.

Iga Swiatek will next face Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday, June 5.

