Iga Swiatek's French Open press conference ended abruptly after question on Aryna Sabalenka 

French Open favorites Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have kept their title hopes alive in Paris, with both players booking their spots in the second week of the tournament.

The week, however, has been slightly more tumultuous for Sabalenka — both on and off the court. She has come under intense scrutiny over her stance on Ukrainian players not being willing to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's invasion.

After a couple of rocky press conferences, Sabalenka cited her mental well-being to be excused from media interactions. The issue, however, was far from over. In the latest development, the moderator abruptly ended Iga Swiatek's post-match press conference just as she was addressing a question relating to Sabalenka's decision.

Responding to the question by a Polish media person, Swaitek said she wasn't sure of the reasons behind the Belarusian's decision but heard that she had not felt comfortable in the press room. It was at this point that the moderator interrupted the World No. 1, bringing the interaction to an abrupt end.

"I heard that she did not attend the conference, but I do not know what the reason was. I heard she didn't feel comfortable..." Iga Swiatek said before being interrupted by the press conference moderator.

In the aftermath, Polish journalist Dominik Senkowski reached out to the WTA for clarification, upon which he was told that there had been a "misunderstanding".

Taking to Twitter, Senkowski said a WTA representative had told him that there was a lack of "language comprehension" at the press conference and that it had to be ended because of time restrictions.

"We apologize for the misunderstanding but there was a lack of Polish language comprehension and ended the press conference as we were simply out of time," The WTA said in response to Senkowski's query.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka remain on collission course at French Open

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are on course for a 2023 French Open finals showdown.

One week into the French Open and several seeds have fallen by the wayside. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, however, remain on a collision course in the final.

Swiatek, seeking a third French Open title, has been dominant throughout the week. She has dropped just eight games in her three matches so far and will take on a resurgent Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has been made to work slightly harder for her victories. That said, the Belarusian has not dropped a set in the tournament. She will take on former French Open finalist Sloane Stephens in the last 16.

