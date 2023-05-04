Iga Swiatek's game similar to that of a man, feels Veronika Kudermetova

Veronika Kudermetova has claimed that Iga Swiatek's game is similar to how a male tennis player plays due to its aggressive nature.

Swiatek booked her place in the semifinals of the Madrid Open with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-3 win over 27th seed Petra Martic in the quarterfinals. Here, the World No. 1 will face Kudermetova, who beat last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 in the last four.

In her post-match press conference, Kudermetova was asked what impressed her most about Swiatek's game. She responded by saying that the Pole's style of play was similar to that of a male player because of how aggressive it was.

"I mean, I think she play like, you know, the men's stylish game, because she does a lot of kick, she tries to play very aggressive. I mean, if I'm looking for that, it's not giving me like, confidence, but I will try to show my best, try to do the right things on the court," Kudermetova said.

"And I think this will be very important, just, you know, doesn't matter what was the score, but I know what I need to do."

Iga Swiatek and Veronika Kudermetova will lock horns for the fourth time when they meet in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. The Pole won each of their three prior encounters.

The last match between the two came in the semifinals of the Qatar Open this February, with Swiatek thrashing Kudermetova 6-0, 6-1.

"It was a pretty solid performance and a clean performance" - Iga Swiatek on her win over Petra Martic

Iga Swiatek during her match against Petra Martic at the Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference that she put in a clean performance against Petra Martic. She was also pleased with the level of focus she displayed throughout the match.

"Well, I think it was a pretty solid performance and a clean performance. I'm pretty happy with the way I was focused. Kind of consistent with my tactics, and I think it just paid off," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek's win over Martic takes her win tally for the 2023 season to 24 out of 28 matches so far. The Pole has already won two WTA 500 titles at the Qatar Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

If Swiatek defeats Kudermetova in the semifinals, she will face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the final of the Madrid Open.

