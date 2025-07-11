"Iga Swiatek's been an inspiration to me" - Amanda Anisimova makes her feelings known on Pole ahead of Wimbledon final

Amanda Anisimova will be facing off against former World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the upcoming Wimbledon women's singles finals. As the youngster gears up for the match, she recently made her feelings known about her Polish opponent.

Ad

Anisimova’s semifinals saw her take down World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in an incredible battle. After a match that lasted a little over two and a half hours, Anisimova was able to edge past the Russian 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Elsewhere, the second women's singles semifinals saw Iga Swiatek square off against Belinda Bencic. The Pole was absolutely dominant in her display, showing her opponent the door in just 72 minutes with a 6-2, 6-0 scoreline.

Ad

Trending

As Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek now gear up for their summit clash, Anisimova called the former World No.1 an inspiration, telling media,

“Iga is such an unbelievable player. She’s also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing match again. Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is gonna be super special. Hopefully I can bring some high quality tennis and make it a battle. Just gonna go out and enjoy every moment and try to not think about what’s on the line.”

Ad

Amanda Anisimova and Swiatek are yet to play each other on the senior circuit, and their upcoming match promises to deliver some interesting results for fans.

Amanda Anisimova reflects on her semifinals victory over Aryna Sabalenka

Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova has led a brilliant campaign at Wimbledon. Prior to defeating Aryna Sabalenka, the American youngster delivered several impressive performances in England, notching wins over Dalma Galfi, Linda Noskova, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ad

However, the 23-year-old’s clash against Sabalenka was her toughest test. Reflecting on her win, Anisimova told media after the match,

“Yeah, I mean it was such a tough match and a little bit of a roller coaster there. The margins are so slim, especially when you're playing the number one in the world. She's such a tough player and I knew that I had to really dig deep and make as little mistakes as possible. It's really hard trying to have to play perfect tennis because that's the only way to really get the win, but I feel like we really fought out there today.”

Now, Amanada Anisimova and Iga Swiatek will meet each other at the Wimbledon finals. While the American will be in the hunt for her maiden Grand Slam victory, Swiatek will be looking for her first-ever grass court title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More