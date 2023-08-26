Iga Swiatek's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | US Open, 1st round

Top seed Iga Swiatek will begin her title defense at the US Open 2023 against World No. 92 Rebecca Peterson on Monday (August 28).

The Pole is coming to New York on the back of a 53-9 win-loss record for the season. Her matched include four title wins at the French Open, Qatar Open, Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, and the Warsaw Open.

In the lead-up to the US Open, the 22-year-old made a couple of semifinal runs at Montreal and Cincinnati, falling to eventual champions Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, respectively, in three sets in each.

Swiatek will be eager to bounce back from those two defeats as she sets her sights on the fifth Grand Slam trophy of her stellar career.

Where is Iga Swiatek playing?

The World No. 1 women's singles star is playing in the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open. It is currently held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center within the Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

The US Open is one of the two Majors on the tennis calendar to be held on hardcourt, with the other being the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek has so far made four appearances at the American Slam, with her best result coming last year. She defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets to claim the third of her four Grand Slam titles.

Who is Iga Swiatek playing against?

Rebecca Peterson in action at The Championships Wimbledon 2023

Iga Swiatek's first-round opponent, Rebecca Peterson, is a 28-year-old from Sweden. The Stockholm-born player has reached three finals on the WTA tour so far, winning two at the Jiangxi Open and the Tianjin Open in 2019.

Her most recent final appearance was earlier this year at the Merida Open in February, where she succumbed to a three-set defeat to Camila Giorgi.

The former World No. 43 has compiled a 19-13 win-loss record for the year so far. Post-Wimbledon, her best result has been a quarterfinal finish at the Chicago Challenger this week.

Peterson has locked horns with Swiatek twice and has beaten by the Pole on both occasions in straight sets. With a clean 2-0 record against her lower-ranked opponent, the World No. 1 is expected to have a cakewalk in her first-round encounter.

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson match schedule

Swiatek and Peterson's first-round clash will kick off the proceedings on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, August 28.

Date: August 28, 2023

Time: 12 pm local time, 5 pm BST and 9.30 pm IST

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

