Iga Swiatek's non-participation at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville has prompted compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska to question her absence at the annual event.

The Pole recently reclaimed the World No. 1 after registering a thunderous victory over America's Jessica Pegula, 6-1, 6-0, in the summit clash of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

However, Swiatek's triumph in the year-end championships resulted in her having to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which started immediately afterwards in Seville, Spain.

Compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska commented on the Pole's absence in a recent interview, questioning why the 22-year-old decided to sit out the team event. Speaking in an interview with WP Sportowych Fakty Studio, Radwanska wondered why Swiatek did not accompany her team and tried to play just in the important, must-win clashes.

"She might not even perform to support the girls or play at a lower level just to win. She might not participate in all the meetings, but the most important ones."

At the same time, the former World No. 2 admitted that the WTA schedule could have been better, especially when it came to choosing venues for the Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup.

"As for the places themselves, it could be done better. This is an individual matter and Iga's decision," Radwanska conceded.

It is worth noting that Swiatek had announced pre-emptively that she wouldn't participate in the Bille Jean King Cup Finals after her WTA Finals campaign due to the clashes in schedule. The four-time Grand Slam champion had skipped last year's BJK Cup as well for similar reasons.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals commenced on November 9, with Team Poland failing to secure a semifinal spot after losing 0-3 to Canada and 1-2 to Spain.

Iga Swiatek: "I want to thank the amazing women I compete with on tour"

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Mexico WTA Finals Tennis

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, reserved a few words of praise for her fellow competitors on the WTA Tour and acknowledged how their presence inspires her to become a better player after being crowned champion at the WTA Finals.

"Last but not least… I want to thank the amazing women I compete with on tour. Thanks to you, I constantly want to be a better player. Every one of us has our own story and we can tell those stories together through our sport. I’m grateful for you and for this opportunity," Iga Swiatek posted on social media.

The Pole concluded her message on a high note, stating:

"The best things happen to us when… we stop chasing them. #almostoff."