Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria reacts to English soccer star Millie Bright calling out fan for 'f**king shit' comment against her

Iga Swiatek's psychiatrist Daria Abramowicz showed solidarity with Chelsea's star player Millie Bright. The English soccer player shared her disappointment with people calling her performance 'f**king shit' from the fan section of Chelsea at last night's game against Aston Villa.

Bright penned a note calling out the fans who abused her after their 1-0 win against Aston Villa. The 31-year-old called for fans to show more respect towards players.

Abramowicz took to her Instagram to share her feelings on the matter as she reposted Bright's story.

"This" - she wrote

via @abramowiczdaria and @mbrighty04 on Instagram

Daria Abramowicz has been a part of Iga Swiatek's team since 2019, back when the Pole was a teenager and below the Top 100 of the WTA rankings. Over the next five years, Swiatek has established herself as one of the best tennis players in recent times, having won five Grand Slam titles.

Iga Swiatek talks about how being with psychologist Daria Abramowicz has helped her cope with mental health problems

Iga Swiatek with psychologist Daria Abramowicz - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek recently appeared on 'The Tennis Insider Club Podcast' and engaged in a candid conversation with hosts Caroline Garcia and Borja Duran. She spoke about her journey especially highlighting her struggles with mental health and how she handled it.

"I wanted to work with a psychologist since I was 14. At first, it was mental training. I wanted to be more focused, to remember more. As a child, I was always chaotic, I couldn't sit in one place, to focus. I wanted to work on that. But later I realized that I needed someone to talk to about deeper issues. I felt such a need," she said (19:48 onwards)

The World No. 2 then recalled meeting Daria Abramowicz and how they grew a camaraderie that helped her keep calm during the matches.

"She went for some tournaments, and it was much easier because, um, sometimes, you know, I couldn't describe or explain what's going on during matches with me. And, uh, when she was there, she understood, you know? So, um, it went pretty smoothly from there," she added. (21:48 onwards)

Swiatek has won nine out of 11 matches so far in the 2025 season. The 23-year-old started her season by helping Poland to the final of the United Cup. She followed this up by a semifinal finish at the Australian Open, where she was beaten by eventual champion Madison Keys in a thrilling encounter.

Swiatek is next scheduled to compete at the Qatar Open, where she will be aiming to win a fourth successive title.

