Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist Daria drops 2-word reaction to Rafael Nadal appearing on Andy Roddick's podcast

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz reacted positively to Rafael Nadal's exclusive interview on Andy Roddick's podcast. The tennis star had a light-hearted conversation about his career, rivalries that he cherishes and how he has been keeping himself involved with the sport even after retirement on the latest episode of the Served Podcast.

Abramowicz has been with Swiatek since the early stages of her career, starting from February 2019 and played a pivotal role in the development of her mindset to take on difficult challenges throughout. The current World No. 2 had also opened up on their friendly relationship and how she finds comfort in Abramowicz.

The inspiring podcast garnered attention from the entire tennis world and Abramowicz too joined in praise. The psychologist took to her Instagram stories to drop a positive two-word reaction on the podcast on Wednesday. Sharing a Spotify link for the episode, she wrote:

"So good"

Iga Swiatek and her psychologist Abramowicz have had a glorious partnership and are often spotted together indicating their closeness to each other. However, this bond has been criticized on multiple occasions, including some people even insinuating that their relationship is what led to the split between the Pole and her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski's three-year-long partnership.

The star player had earlier addressed the speculations in an interview.

Iga Swiatek breaks her silence on criticism over her relationship with Daria Abramowicz

In an exclusive interview with the Polish media outlet Sportowefakty, Iga Swiatek addressed the speculations that surfaced about her relationship with psychologist Daria Abramowicz. She clarified that their bond was purely professional and that it was only the people who were unaware of her life who were indulging in spreading such misinformation.

She spoke about her struggles as she openly criticized the rumor-mongers.

"These people know nothing about me or my life. They don't know how I function and what I struggle with. Our conversations never went beyond 'hello'. Honestly, sometimes I don't know what purpose such opinions serve, except that they give sensational media headlines and publicity to whoever expresses them," said Swiatek.

The 23-year-old also said that Abramowicz helps her by providing her all-round assistance.

"I could use her skills in communication and team building, which proved useful during changes in my management environment, and in building a Polish-global team that supports my career from the business side," she added.

Iga Swiatek is currently competing at the BNP Paribas Open and will take on Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

