Iga Swiatek says Rafael Nadal was more than just a clay player, calls him the 'GOAT on every surface' and wants to follow suit

Iga Swiatek recently expressed her ambition to become an 'all-surface' player like her idol Rafael Nadal, whom she dubbed the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of every surface. Though the Spaniard's prowess on clay was unparalleled, he also won multiple Grand Slams on grass and hard courts.

Swiatek has won five Grand Slams in her already illustrious career, four of which have come at Roland Garros while one came at the US Open. She has dominated the clay for the past few years and is the reigning champion of the WTA 1000 in Madrid and Rome and the French Open. However, she hasn't nearly been as consistent on the hard courts, only showing glimpses of her elite quality on it.

Interestingly, it took some time for her idol Rafael Nadal as well to start collecting Majors outside the French Open. However, once he started, he didn't stop. The Spaniard won the French Open in 2005, his first Major, but his Grand Slam number five, the 2008 Wimbledon, was his first non-clay Major. He then went on to win the Australian Open in 2009 and completed the career Grand Slam in 2010.

Touching upon the subject during an interview with The Athletic published on February 12, Iga Swiatek said she wanted to be an all-surface conqueror, just like her idol Rafael Nadal, and mentioned his two Wimbledon triumphs to strengthen her point. It is worth noting that Swiatek hasn't made it past the quarterfinals at the Grass Major.

“It was the same with Rafa (Nadal). Everybody always talked about clay, but like he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time) basically on every surface," Swiatek said. "Also winning Wimbledon twice. Not every player can have these results on even one surface. This is something that people are focusing on, and I am talking about this as well, because clay is where I have the most fun, but I love hard courts as well. And I feel like I have my weapons and I can use them."

“I want to be an all surface player for sure,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nadal is currently enjoying the latest chapter of his life following his emotional retirement last year.

During the conversation, Swiatek also delved into the reason behind her dominance on clay courts.

Iga Swiatek discusses the 'physics' behind her dominance on Clay

Iga Swiatek after her 2024 French Open triumph - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned interview, Iga Swiatek also touched upon the 'whys' of her dominance on the clay surface delving into the physics behind it. She was once irked by a journalist questioning her about lower success rates on other surfaces. However, she expressed her confidence in her ability on the hard surface as well.

“It’s just physics,” Iga Swiatek said. “On clay, it’s going to be a bit easier because my topspin will jump higher and my movements will be maybe better than what other girls can bring with the sliding and changing direction. But on hard courts, I feel like I’m a good player as well."

It is worth noting that 12 of her 22 titles have come on the hard courts, including the 2022 US Open, the 2023 WTA Finals, and seven WTA 1000 titles. She is currently competing at the 2025 Qatar Open where she is looking to lift the crown for the fourth-consecutive time.

