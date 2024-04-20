Iga Swiatek’s take on her rivalry with Emma Raducanu following their meeting at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart drew various reactions from tennis fans.

Swiatek got her third tour-level win over Raducanu in as many matches in the quarterfinal in Stuttgart on Friday, April 20. She has now set up a thrilling semifinal against Elena Rybakina.

Following the 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory, the World No. 1 was asked to share her views on the matchup with Emma Raducanu.

"Is Emma someone you would look forward to play many more matches? Seems like good matchup, it was great match two years ago, another great match today, so it seems like a good fit?" she was asked in her post-match press conference.

Dismissing any potential significance to her rivalry with the 2021 US Open champion, Iga Swiatek said:

"I mean, we have plenty of players to play against on WTA Tour, so I wouldn't say Emma is the one specific that I'm looking forward to play with," she responded. "Because we have tough matchups (on the tour) every week. Doesn't really matter for me."

Tennis fans were surprised by the question and expressed their disappointment about it.

"This is such a stupid question omg and anyone frothing at the mouth over Iga’s response is insane," one fan said.

"'Seems like good matchup' based on what? The fact that the first set was competitive? The fact that they’re both pretty? I don’t understand what he’s getting at. Why would Emma be a particularly interesting opponent for Iga?" another fan questioned.

Several fans praised Iga Swiatek for fielding the question while calling her remarks “shady.”

"Iga in her shady era," one fan jokingly remarked.

"Everyone should know by now that iga doesn't care who she beats," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"What did Emma do to her," one fan said, adding a crying emoji.

"With due respect to Emma, she needs to get into the top 30 and play at a high level week in, week out before she even registers as a potential rival to the best players. Right now, she's not a rival to them. She's a dangerous opponent to top players, but then so are many others," another fan said.

"Ouch. Swiatek casting that shade on superstar Emma Raducanu. Love it. Just another day at the office. Iga: Emma Who?" yet another fan joked.

Iga Swiatek ended Emma Raducanu's four-match winning streak with the quarterfinal win in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Although Emma Raducanu hasn’t found the same level of success since her 2021 US Open win, it is safe to say that she’s had an encouraging start to her 2024 claycourt run.

The Brit, who is on a comeback trail after her three surgeries from last year, kicked off her claycourt campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She contributed to Great Britain’s victory over France by beating Diane Parry and former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia.

At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 21-year-old saw off three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber (6-2, 6-1) before downing Linda Noskova (6-0, 7-5).

Thus, before Iga Swiatek spoiled the party, Emma Raducanu was on a four-match winning streak – her longest since her historic triumph at the 2021 US Open, where she won ten matches in a row to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

In the aforementioned press conference, Iga Swiatek acknowledged Emma Raducanu’s mental growth while noting that she did not spot any significant difference in her playing style - referring to their previous meetings.

"I wouldn't say there was much difference in that, but for sure, you know, she's older, she has learned a lot. I would say the intensity was a little bit higher," Iga Swiatek said.

