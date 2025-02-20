"Iga Swiatek has no shame"; "Not everyone is gracious like Novak Djokovic" - Fans slam Pole for 'arrogant' behavior with coach after Dubai loss

Iga Swiatek was visibly irked after suffering a shocking loss to teenager Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. A frustrated Swiatek refused to shake hands with coach Wim Fissette following the defeat, and this gesture prompted several tennis fans to condemn the Pole.

Former WTA No. 1 Swiatek is yet to win a title in the 2025 tennis season, and her barren run was further extended as she fell to a 3-6, 3-6 loss to 17-year-old Andreeva. In the aftermath of the quarterfinal clash's conclusion, cameras captured the Pole rejecting a shake of hands with coach Wim Fissette and walking away briskly.

It didn't take long for tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) to condemn Iga Swiatek over the Pole's behavior towards Wim Fissette, who became the five-time Major winner's coach in October last year.

One fan also brought up Novak Djokovic, opining that the Pole is nowhere near as gracious as the Serb following losses. Djokovic recently suffered a first-round loss to Matteo Berrettini at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. After the match, the 24-time Grand Slam champion suggested that Berrettini was deserving of the victory.

"I am not surprised That Polish fraud has no shame at all Andreeva sent her crying," a fan wrote.

"Not everyone is gracious in defeats like Novak," commented another.

"Arrogant…so happy this clown lost," another fan chimed in.

"You’re pissed at the wrong person girl not even the best coach can help if you have a mental block…," opined another.

"Lashing out at the wrong person girl get yourself together and quickly," another fan commented, echoing the sentiments of the previous one.

"And some of y'all will still defend THAT woman," yet another fan weighed in.

Concerningly for Swiatek, she hasn't won a single WTA Tour-level title since appointing Fissette as her coach.

Iga Swiatek has reached two semifinals under Wim Fissette's guidance; first title with new coach still elusive

Iga Swiatek (right) with coach Wim Fissette (left) during a practice session at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Source: Getty)

The 2024 WTA Finals in November last year marked the first event for Iga Swiatek under veteran coach Wim Fissette's tutelage. However, the Pole's campaign at the prestigious year-end event ended in disappointment, as she failed to get past the Round Robin phase despite winning two out of her three group stage matches.

Next, at this year's Australian Open, the former No. 1 reached the semifinals and looked on course to seal her spot in her maiden final at the hardcourt Major after establishing a one-set lead against Madison Keys. However, the American bounced back remarkably and ousted the Pole from the tournament on her way to winning the title.

Another semifinal appearance followed at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. On this occasion, it was Jelena Ostapenko who knocked Swiatek out to become the only player to have registered five WTA Tour-level wins over the Pole.

