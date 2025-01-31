Iga Swiatek shares glimpse of her training session for 1st time since Australian Open heartbreak

Iga Swiatek shared with her followers how she has been preparing to get back on the court after a crushing exit from the 2025 Australian Open. The second seed was defeated in the semifinals by America's Madison Keys, who went on to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

The Pole took to her Instagram to share a clip of her training for upcoming tournaments as she looks to clinch her sixth Major title.

"Back at itttt'- said her caption.

via @iga.swiatek on Instagram

She put up a great fight in the semifinals but fell short in front of Keys' masterclass. She lost the match in the third-set tiebreak 7-5, 1-6, 6-7(8).

Trending

"This year was different, and for sure, it gives me a positive vibe for the rest of the season. Obviously, I wanted more. I already played the semifinal, and I wanted to win this one. But I think if I keep working hard, I'll have more chances in the future, and maybe I'll use them as I didn’t use my match point today," said Swiatek at the post-match press conference (from 04:05 onwards).

The tennis star faced a slight injury scare during her match against Coco Gauff in the United Cup earlier this year but later clarified that it was only due to fatigue. However, she overcame a lot of adversities in the last season owing to the doping allegations as well. Nevertheless, the Pole remains hopeful of a positive 2025 season.

Iga Swiatek heads to Middle East to get over her recent Australian Open 2025 loss

Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 - Source: Getty

The World No. 2 is set to compete in the Middle East in the coming weeks for the Qatar TotalEnergies Open which will be starting on February 9 and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships from February 16, 2025.

She along with the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka have secured the top seedings for both of these WTA 1000 events but haven't yet officially confirmed their participation.

Iga Swiatek has had a positive run in both of these tournaments last season. She made it to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free championships but was defeated by Russia's Anna Kalinskaya. However, she won the Qatar Open title in 2024, beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback