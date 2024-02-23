Iga Swiatek and Anna Kalinskaya are set to face off in the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinals tonight. However, the match stirred controversy before it began as renowned broadcasters leaked the results, sending tennis fans into a frenzy.

Both Swiatek and Kalinskaya are on a remarkable run this season in Dubai. Swiatek, last year's runner-up, triumphed over Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina and Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen on her way to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Kalinskaya fought her way through the qualifiers to make it to the main draw. The Russian defeated Rebeka Masarova, Kamilla Rakhimova, Storm Hunter, Cristina Bucsa, Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff to reach the last four.

Before Iga Swiatek and Anna Kalinskaya could face off to determine who would advance closer to lifting the trophy in the Middle East, British broadcasters Sky Sports revealed on their X (formerly Twitter) account that Swiatek had won the match in straight sets.

Whether it was a mistake or intentional remains unknown, but the video clip displayed a snippet of Swiatek's quarterfinal match against Zheng. This incident sparked anger among tennis fans, leading few to believe that the World No. 1's matches were scripted, while others found it amusing.

"Proof the establishment set up matches. I knew Iga couldn’t be this good. They handing her wins…"

"Do you know the winning lottery numbers for this week? You can see the future, right?"

"Today's match script leaked... Good job #WTAscriptwriters."

"Iga Swiatek is super strong and physically super fit" - Anna Kalinskaya before meeting Pole in Dubai SF

Ahead of her 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships semifinal against Iga Swiatek, Anna Kalinskaya spoke with reporters and reminisced about a doubles match she played against the Pole on clay almost five years ago.

"I think it was more than five years ago on clay," Kalinskaya said (via WTA Tour's official website). "When I saw her, playing against her, I was like, She's really good. She was making really great decisions in the doubles match."

Kalinskaya also claimed that Swiatek deserves every bit of her current World No. 1 status and expressed her excitement about facing the four-time Grand Slam champion in a singles match.

"I'm not surprised she's No.1 because I can see already mentally she's super strong and physically she's super fit. I need to be ready for tomorrow and see what I can do. But definitely excited to play against her in singles," the Russian said.