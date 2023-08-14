"We should focus more on what is healthy for players" - Iga Swiatek sides with Elena Rybakina, calls out WTA

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek told reporters in Cincinnati that she thinks something should be done about scheduling issues that happen on the WTA tour.

Swiatek had plenty to say when asked about Elena Rybakina's comments about feeling 'destroyed' during the Canadian Open after she had to play her quarterfinal match against Daria Kasatkina until 3 AM.

"For sure, the weather is something we can't really predict, but maybe we should focus more on what is healthy for players because we have to compete every week," Swiatek said prior to the beginning of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Earlier starts of matches are something that is constantly talked about in tennis. It was also an issue at Wimbledon 2023, where the Center Court duels start at 13:30 local time. These kinds of scheduling issues have often caused matches to either be delayed or just go on until well after midnight, as was the case for Rybakina and Kasatkina in Montreal.

"The tour is so intense with travel and not actually having two days of calm and not working that it would be nice in the future to focus on players, especially next year when there will be more and more mandatory tournaments and longer tournaments," Swiatek added.

Swiatek echoed Rybakina’s calls for change directed at the WTA, having first raised the issue earlier this year during tournaments in Madrid and Rome, which both became two-week tournaments for the first time in 2023.

"During the clay season, in Rome and Madrid, I played four matches that finished close to or after midnight," Swiatek said.

"I understand that we have to adjust to broadcasters and everything, but I also asked the WTA for some data to see if people are watching matches that start past 10 PM. I didn’t get anything, but it would be easier to actually understand that it makes sense to play that late," the World No. 1 added.

Iga Swiatek to play either Danielle Collins or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Cincinnati 2023 second round

Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face either Danielle Collins or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Swiatek received a bye in the first round, having extra time to recover from losing to Jessica Pegula in the Canadian Open semifinals, 2-6, 7-6(4), 4-6. If Collins defeats Pavlyuchenkova, it will be her second match in a row against the Pole, as she lost to her in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Iga Swiatek currently leads the head-to-head against the American 3-1 and is also positive in that regard against the Russian (1-0). The 22-year-old from Warsaw will be looking to improve on her third-round exit at the 2022 Western & Southern Open, when she lost to Madison Keys, 3-6, 4-6.