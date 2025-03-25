Iga Swiatek signs camera with witty 3-word message after late night win over Elina Svitolina at Miami Open

Iga Swiatek left a witty message on the camera after her late-night victory over Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open. This marked the fourth encounter between Swiatek and Svitolina on the WTA Tour, with the former World No. 1 securing her third win against the Ukrainian.

Swiatek is seeded second at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida and she kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. She defeated Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5, and 27th seed Elise Mertens 7-6(2), 6-1 in the second and third rounds, respectively. The former World No.1 advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating 22nd seed Elina Svitolina 7-6(5), 6-3 in just over two hours in the fourth round.

Following her victory over Svitolina, Swiatek humorously mentioned that it was time for her to sleep, as the match concluded after midnight on Tuesday, March 25.

"Time to sleep," Swiatek wrote.

Iga Swiatek's best result at the Miami Open was winning the title in 2022. During that tournament, she defeated Viktorija Golubic, Madison Brengle, and Coco Gauff in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 triumphed over Petra Kvitova and then secured a win against Jessica Pegula in the semifinals to advance to the final. There, she defeated Naomi Osaka to claim the title and completed the Sunshine Double in singles, having previously won Indian Wells that year by defeating Maria Sakkari.

Iga Swiatek will face Alexandra Eala in Miami Open 2025 QF

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek will take on Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open. Eala had received a wild card entry into the main draw of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida. She defeated Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round and then followed it up by triumphing over Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(2), 7-5, and fifth seed Madison Keys 6-4, 6-2 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The 19-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals where she will face Swiatek, after her fourth-round opponent, 10th seed Paula Badosa, withdrew from the tournament due to a lower back injury. Swiatek and Eala have never faced each other on the WTA Tour.

The winner of the quarterfinal match will face either fourth seed Jessica Pegula or Emma Raducanu in the semifinals of the tournament.

