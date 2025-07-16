Iga Swiatek's personality was recently likened to that of the legendary Steffi Graf by Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1 who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open. Stubbs voiced her take in the aftermath of the Pole winning the women's singles title at the Wimbledon Championships.

Heading into this year's Wimbledon, Swiatek hadn't won a title since tasting glory at the 2024 French Open. However, on the grass courts of SW19, the Pole was unstoppable. The former No. 1 lost only one set on her way to the final, and at the last hurdle, she ruthlessly dismantled the hopes of Amanda Anisimova, dealing the 23-year-old American a chastening 6-0, 6-0 defeat in under an hour.

Lauding Iga Swiatek's work ethic and undeniable ability to bounce back from setbacks, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs compared the Pole's personality to that of former No. 1 and 22-time singles Major champion, Steffi Graf.

"She’s the most similar person and personality, not playing style obviously, but just personality, as Steffi Graf," Stubbs said on a recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

The 54-year-old Australian went on to briefly shed light on why she believes Swiatek and Graf's personalities are similar.

"It’s just like head down, momentum doesn’t stop, you do not take anything for granted, and you just keep going. That’s the similarity for me with Steffi, with Iga Swiatek," she added.

Iga Swiatek equaled Steffi Graf's feat with Wimbledon final trouncing of Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek became the only other woman in the Open Era to register a 6-0, 6-0 win in the final of a tennis Major with her triumph in the 2025 Wimbledon final, with Steffi Graf having achieved the feat at the 1988 French Open. On that occasion, the German came out on top against Natasha Zvereva from Belarus in the final of the claycourt Slam. It marked Graf's third Slam success overall and her second title triumph at Roland Garros.

The German's 1988 French Open campaign was a memorable one. She didn't lose a single set throughout the course of the tournament and lost only 20 games spanning the seven matches she played. The duration of the final, at 34 minutes, also became a talking point and to this day, it remains the Open Era's shortest Slam final.

Outside the Open Era, the only time a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline was recorded at a Major final was way back in 1911, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers defeated Dora Boothby at Wimbledon.

