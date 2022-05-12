"I feel like the Big 3 have shown so much consistency; they're really good role models" - Iga Swiatek on the legacy of Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is currently in the middle of a purple patch, dominating match after match on the WTA circuit. The Polish star has been synonymous with consistency this season. However, Swiatek is still looking up to the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, and aims to emulate their consistency over many years.

Swiatek won her 24th straight match this season as she kicked-off her Italian Open 2022 campaign on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Speaking after the match, Swiatek expressed her admiration for the 'Big 3' of men's tennis, who have set really high standards over many years now.

In response to a question regarding what she would like to pick from the men's circuit and inculcate in her game, Iga Swiatek explained what she respects the most about Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic, who are "really good role models."

"I feel like the big three have shown so much consistency, that this is the kind of thing I would like to have. I know it's little bit different in women's tennis. For sure they're, like, really good role models," Swiatek said.

Swiatek pointed out that one has to be mindful of the differences in terms of physicality and other factors between men's and women's tennis. She stated she was inspired by Rafael Nadal's technique at a very young age and always wanted to add the ability to play with topspin to her arsenal.

"Yeah, I think from the technique or physicality, it's pretty hard to take something because it's obvious that we are not as strong as men in terms of physicality. But I always said that I wanted to play topspin because I watched Rafa on TV playing topspin. At one point you can be inspired by technique or some stuff. I would say the consistency is the thing that I'm looking up to mostly," she further said.

Iga Swiatek referred to Nadal as her biggest role model in tennis on multiple ocassions and that she still continues to follow his matches very closely. The former French Open champion also revealed that Novak Djokovic congratulated her on her recent success after they were seen having a friendly chat during practice ahead of the Italian Open.

wta @WTA



That's 24 STRAIGHT MATCH WINS for @iga_swiatek!



#IBI22 iga gonna iga (win matches as fast as possible 🙃)That's 24 STRAIGHT MATCH WINS for iga gonna iga (win matches as fast as possible 🙃)That's 24 STRAIGHT MATCH WINS for 🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek!#IBI22 https://t.co/YMK7Cmj0F9

Iga Swiatek looks ahead to a tough test at the Italian Open

Iga Swiatek started her Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 campaign with a convincing win

Iga Swiatek will need to show a lot of the consistency she spoke about in her next match at the Italian Open, against former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka. Facing a player like Azarenka as early as the round-of-16 can be a tough task even for an in-form player like Swiatek.

"I've never even had a chance to play a practice with her on clay, so I'm not sure how the game is going to look like," said Swiatek.

At the same time, she is focused on her strengths and is confident that her ever-evolving game holds her in good stead against any opponent.

"But honestly I've been repeating myself, just focusing on my things that I want to improve but also on my strength. I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence in any match, so I'm going to keep doing that," she added.

The 20-year-old is aiming to win her 5th straight tournament this season as she heads into Roland Garros as the first seed.

