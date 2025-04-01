Iga Swiatek spotted in her hometown Warsaw after unsuccessful Indian Wells and Miami Open runs

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek was spotted in her hometown Warsaw after ordinary runs in the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. She has yet to reach the finals of any tournament this year.

Swiatek entered Indian Wells as the defending champion but was stunned by Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal. She hoped to make amends in Miami but again fell to wildcard Alexandra Eala in the last eight.

The Pole was recently snapped in her hometown Warsaw (Poland) after a busy schedule in the United States of America. She donned a sleek multicolored jacket and blue jeans while picking up a parcel in her locality.

For the first time in the last four years, Swiatek has not won a title in the first three months of a calendar year. She reached the semifinal of the Australian Open and the finals of the United Cup but lost to Team USA while representing Poland.

The 23-year-old has lost to two teenagers in Indian Wells and Miami. She reflected on her performance against Alexandra Eala in the Miami Open and credited the youngster for her dynamic all-around game.

"The fact that she was left-handed didn’t surprise me, but the truth is, she went all out. She made those returns quite long, and it wasn’t easy to return those shots. Plus, she was very relaxed and went all out. She felt the rhythm was good, and that helped her," Iga Swiatek said

“I didn’t know she was going to play so flat, but she was very aggressive and stayed on target the whole match. And a lot of these shots were coming out of nowhere. But I could still clearly see that she was trying to push forward and pressure me. So it worked out pretty well for her,” she added.

Iga Swiatek is expected to compete in the Stuttgart Open 2025 next

Iga Swiatek in action at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has been included in the entry list of the 2025 Stuttgart Open. She is expected to make her fourth appearance at the event this year.

Swiatek has an exceptional record in the Stuttgart Open by amassing 10 wins from 11 matches, including title-winning runs in 2022 and 2023. She also reached the semifinal in 2024 but lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets.

The Pole will be joined by her near rivals Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in Stuttgart this year. She is expected to be the second seed at the WTA 500 event.

The Stuttgart Open is scheduled to take place on April 14, 2025.

