Iga Swiatek takes a tactical decision with coach Wim Fissette as Jelena Ostapenko threat looms in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek was recently spotted attending the second-round match of Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Swiatek attended the match alongside her coach, Wim Fissette.

Swiatek is seeded second in Stuttgart and she kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She faced off against qualifier Jana Fett in her opening match. The Croat had advanced to the second round by defeating Donna Vekic 7-6(2), 6-4 in the first round.

Swiatek triumphed over Fett with a score of 6-2, 6-2 in just an hour and 16 minutes to secure her spot in the quarterfinals where she will face Jelena Ostapenko.

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko defeated qualifier Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 3-0 retd., and seventh seed Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively, to secure her place in the last eight.

Ahead of her quarterfinals match, Iga Swiatek was seen observing Ostapenko and Navarro's match alongside her coach, Wim Fissette.

Swiatek has won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title twice in her career in 2022 and then successfully defended it in 2023. On both occasions, she emerged victorious against Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

A look into head-to-head record of Iga Swiatek & Jelena Ostapenko ahead of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix QF

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart [Image Source: Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko have faced each other five times on the WTA Tour, with the Latvian emerging victorious in all five of their encounters. Their quarterfinal match at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart will mark their sixth meeting on the tour, with the winner advancing to face either third seed Jessica Pegula or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals.

Swiatek and Ostapenko first played against each other in the first round of the 2019 Birmingham Classic, where Ostapenko secured a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory.

Their most recent clash took place in the semifinals of the 2025 Qatar Open, with Ostapenko once again emerging victorious with a 6-3, 6-1 win before finishing as the runner-up to Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko have only met once at the Grand Slam stage, in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, where the former World No.5 triumphed over the Pole with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 1-0. Swiatek was the defending champion at the New York Major, having claimed the title in 2022 by defeating Ons Jabeur in the final.

