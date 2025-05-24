Iga Swiatek tunes out the noise surrounding French Open title defense with nostalgia-filled Dua Lipa concert visit in Paris

Iga Swiatek took some time off for a mental reset by visiting Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour concert in Paris ahead of the French Open. The Pole will be competing this year in hopes of defending her title at the tournament.

Swiatek has had a rollercoaster 2025 season so far, filled with some significant match wins. However, she has been unable to qualify for any WTA 1000 tournament finals and has had a trophyless run till now. However, the 23-year-old will still be entering the tournament as one of the favorites due to her remarkable record in the previous editions of the Roland Garros.

Ahead of the French Open, Swiatek attended Dua Lipa's concert in Paris. She shared a post from the same on her Instagram on Saturday, May 24.

"I still remember when almost ten years ago I was traveling from one tournament to another and "Be the one" was constantly on the radio. All the time. And I loved it. 🥰 That's kind of my first memory with @dualipa It was so, so great to be able to see Dua last night live in Paris. What an amazing show. Another memory in the books💫," she captioned the post.

Three years ago, Iga Swiatek had shared how the pop star had helped her during one of her matches.

When Iga Swiatek took Dua Lipa's help to clear off her mind

During the 2022 French Open, Iga Swiatek revealed how she took help from Dua Lipa to clear her mind. She candidly shared during a press conference that she sang the pop star's songs while she was down in the first set in her fourth round match of the tournament against Zheng Qinwen.

"I felt like my mind is a little bit more clear. I was kind of singing songs. I realized in the first set when I was really focusing on that technical stuff, it didn't really work because I got more and more tense when I couldn't do that and why I couldn't really prepare to the shot the best way," she said.

"I was singing in my mind, basically, It was Dua Lipa, so kind of guilty pleasure," added Swiatek.

She was able to make a comeback and clinch a stellar win in that match, and even went on to win the Grand Slam title. She will hope to channel her strengths in the last leg of the clay stint at the French Open, starting May 25.

