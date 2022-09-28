Iga Swiatek unhappy with scheduling of WTA Finals and Billie Jean King Cup: "I can't confirm whether I'll represent Poland or not, I'm sorry"

Iga Swiatek has refused to confirm her availability to represent Poland at the Billie Jean Cup as there is only a day's gap between that event and the WTA Finals.

The WTA Finals, the annual tournament that pits the eight best players of the season against each other, is scheduled for October 31 - November 7. The event, which will take place in Dallas this year, has the largest prize money and ranking points after the Majors. The Billie Jean King Cup, on the other hand, is the world's largest annual women's international team competition in terms of the number of nations that compete. This year, it will be held at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from November 8 to 13.

While Swiatek is a shoo-in for both tournaments, she has refused to rule out skipping one of them because of the way they have been scheduled. Speaking to Polish media house Gazeta, she said that she was "dissatisfied," though she understood the complicated and cramped nature of the tennis calendar.

"I am dissatisfied, although I know that arranging everything is complicated. Certainly the fact that the WTA and ITF federations in a sense did not cooperate to facilitate our task is irritating to me. I will definitely take steps to let them know about my dissatisfaction," Iga Swiatek said, laughing a little.

In a Polish press conference, Iga Swiatek refused to confirm her participation in the Billie Jean King Cup.

"I don't understand the scheduling, I'm not gonna lie that I'm happy about the fact that if I go deep in finals I will have to not only play tired but also Jetlagged the next day. So I can't confirm whether I'll represent Poland or not. I'm sorry," she said.

The World No. 1 is hoping to use her position and status to voice her opinion on the matter.

"I have such a position that I can have some influence and maybe my voice will prevent it from happening again in the years to come," she said.

Though taking part in both events is technically possible, the three-time Grand Slam champion believes that it might not be a good move going by how players fared while competing in both events last year.

"Already last year, the WTA Finals were in Guadalajara (November 10-17), and at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague (November 1-6) and the participation of some players in both of these tournaments showed that sometimes it is not a good choice," she stated.

"I'm not really getting used to it" - Iga Swiatek on being ranked the best player in the world

Iga Swiatek won the 2022 US Open women's singles title.

Iga Swiatek has captured the attention of fans across the world with her performances this year. She made a strong start to the season, winning multiple titles, including the French Open, and registering a 37-match win streak, which came to an end at the Wimbledon Championships.

While there was a brief lull in her performances, the 21-year-old bounced back in style to win the US Open title this month. Her dominance on the circuit has been so strong that she occupies the top spot in the WTA rankings with 10,180 points - which is exactly twice the number of points second-ranked Ons Jabeur has.

That said, Swiatek is still not used to being called the best player in the world and an icon.

"I'm not really getting used to it. But it's a comfortable position for sure. I've been working hard, so it is hugely satisfying that I dominate this season. Even with the number of points," Iga Swiatek said.

"I remember last year before the WTA Finals there was a lot of tension to qualify and I really appreciate what position I am now in. But despite everything, I'm not getting used to it, because in sport you have to be vigilant all the time and a moment of inattention will make you fall behind. I try to look to the future with new goals and tasks," she added.

Iga Swiatek knows the influence she wields and is hoping to use it in the best way possible by setting a good example for the next generation. She is also happy to be "the same Iga" when she is away from the spotlight at her home in Poland.

"Honestly, sometimes I actually feel that I have an influence and I would like to use it in a good way. I would like to be an inspiration for young people. But when I come home, I am the same Iga as I was before. I am glad that I have such a base and people who knew me before I became popular and who remind me that you have to keep your feet on the ground," she asserted.

