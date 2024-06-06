Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | French Open 2024, final

Top seed Iga Swiatek and 12th seed Jasmine Paolini will face each other in the final of the 2024 French Open. The match is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Swiatek secured her spot in the final in Paris with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 3 seed Coco Gauff as she is aiming for a fourth and third consecutive Roland-Garros title. Before this, the Pole defeated the likes of Leolia Jeanjean, four-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, and Marketa Vondrousova.

Meanwhile, Paolini, eying her maiden Major, secured her place in the championship match with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Before facing the Russian, the Italian navigated past Daria Saville, Hailey Baptiste, Bianca Andreescu, Elina Avanesyan, and fourth seed Elena Rybakina.

This will be the third meeting between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini. They previously crossed paths in the Round of 16 at the 2018 Prague Open and later in the first round of the US Open, four years later. The World No. 1 came out on top in both encounters.

With so much at stake for both players, here are all the details about their upcoming showdown:

Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini match schedule

The duo's contest in the final of the 2024 French Open is scheduled for Saturday, June 8. The exact timing will be confirmed once the order of play is announced.

Date: June 8, 2024

Time: TBA

Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini streaming details

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2024 French Open

Viewers can watch Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini go toe-to-toe live on the following channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and the Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky.