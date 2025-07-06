"Iga Swiatek is in Wimbledon to win it" - Andy Roddick makes bold prediction after Pole's statement win over Danielle Collins

Andy Roddick has made a bold prediction for Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, picking the former World No. 1 as the favorite now after her statement win over Danielle Collins in the third round. The Pole has never gone past the quarterfinals at SW19 before, the only Grand Slam where she is yet to achieve that feat.

Swiatek took on Collins on Saturday and delivered a straight-sets win, exacting revenge for her loss to the American at the Italian Open earlier this year. Roddick was so impressed by the Pole's showing at Wimbledon, that he is confident that she should be among the top favorites for the title now.

What really stood out for Andy Roddick in Swiatek's victory was her serving, an attribute that is often seen as a weakness in the five-time Grand Slam champion's game.

“Iga is in this tournament to win it. I'm just telling you. She dialed in, and that's a tough matchup on grass, like on paper with the Danimal and someone that hits hard flat through the court."

"Iga's serve, she was thumping it today, 118, 116. I don't remember her serving that big before moving the second serve around, throwing the toss up and getting someone to check and then catching it and kind of... But she was in full flight today," Roddick said on the latest episode of his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast.

Swiatek now leads the head-to-head record against Collins 7-2 after the win at Wimbledon.

What next for Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon after beating Danielle Collins?

Iga Swiatek on Day Six at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Following her win over Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek will next take on Clara Tauson in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Dane defeated 11th seed and former champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the third round.

Should she reach the quarterfinals, Swiatek is likely to take on Liudmila Samsonova next, followed by a potential semifinal clash against either Belinda Bencic or Mirra Andreeva or Emma Navarro in the semifinals. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw, followed by Amanda Anisimova.

Swiatek's previous best run at Wimbledon is reaching the quarterfinals, which she achieved in 2023. Last year, she suffered a shocking exit in the third round, losing to Yulia Puntintseva.

