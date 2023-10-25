“Illusory to think Carlos Alcaraz could make it beyond 20 Grand Slam titles” – Boris Becker

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker believes that predictions claiming Carlos Alcaraz would win more than 20 Grand Slam titles are unreal.

Becker walked away from professional tennis in the year 1999. Following his retirement he took up a position as a commentator with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). He later coached Novak Djokovic for three seasons, from 2014 to 2016, and has now joined forces with Holger Rune in the same capacity.

The German tennis icon recently appeared for an interview with Eurosport and weighed in on Carlos Alcaraz's future, among several other things.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz has already won two Major trophies, the 2022 US Open and the Wimbledon Championships this year. He is being touted as a future great, as someone who could emulate the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Becker, however, feels a little differently. During the interview, he suggested that the tennis world must not get carried away with their expectations.

"That's not fair. You have to let Carlos be Carlos. Please leave the church in the village and give him the time to develop. So that he doesn't lose his interest in sport, because we still need him for a few years," said Becker. (Translated from German)

Collectively known as the 'Big 3', Djokovic (24), Nadal (22), and Federer (20) have won 66 Grand Slam titles among themselves. The trio have enjoyed great success in each other's presence on the tennis circuit, a phenomenon that Becker believes won't happen again.

"It is illusory to think that Carlos could make it beyond 20 Grand Slam titles. That didn't happen before the era of the Big 3, and I am convinced that three players will never again win over 20 Grand Slam competitions at the same time," the 55-year-old noted.

Carlos Alcaraz - "I just try to follow my own path"

Carlos Alcaraz at a press conference.

After losing the final at Wimbledon to Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic claimed that the Spaniard possessed the combined abilities of himself, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. However, Alcaraz later said that he sees himself as someone with a unique style.

"Well, I mean, it's great, someone like Novak says these things about you. Someone who played against the best Rafa, against the best Roger, and says that I have some things about them, is great for me," he said during a press conference in August.

"But I'm not totally agree because I always say that I'm full Carlos Alcaraz. I didn't put his styles like Rafa, like Roger, like Novak. I just try to follow my own path," the 20-year-old added.

Alcaraz currently sits in second place in the world rankings with 8,805 points, behind Djokovic who has 11,045 points.