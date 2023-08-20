Carlos Alcaraz has junked his comparisons with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer ahead of his final against the Serb at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are set to lock horns in a summit clash for the second time this year after they overcame Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev in their respective semifinal clashes on Saturday, August 19.

Earlier in July, the duo had played a memorable final at the Wimbledon Championships where Djokovic missed out on an eighth grasscourt Major. He lost 6-1, 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6 against the Spaniard. After the disappointing loss, the Serb had concluded that Alcaraz bore qualities of Federer, Nadal, and himself.

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. He's got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we've seen with Rafa over the years. And I think he's got some nice sliding backhands that he's got some similarities with my backhands," the 36-year-old said.

However, after his recent semifinal win at the Cincinnati Open, Alcaraz expressed disagreement with Djokovic's analysis.

"Well, I mean, it's great, someone like Novak says these things about you. Someone who played against the best Rafa, against the best Roger, and says that I have some things about them, is great for me," he said during a press conference.

The 20-year-old stated he believed in creating his own path to success.

"But I'm not totally agree cause I always say that I'm full Carlos Alcaraz. I didn't put his styles like Rafa, like Roger, like Novak. I just try to follow my own path, try to create Carlos Alcaraz. I always say that. I'm believing that I'm not the characteristics about anyone but Carlos Alcaraz," he added.

"I have to beat Djokovic more than once or twice in big games" - Carlos Alcaraz

The Wimbledon Championships: 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic played a final for the ages at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in July. Alcaraz prevailed in a five-set marathon clash to hand the Serb his first defeat on Centre Court in 10 years.

However, Alcaraz was full of praise for his opponent after the match as he said:

"I still consider Novak the best honestly. I have to beat him more than once or twice in big games. I have Novak on my eyes, I really want to play more times against him. As I have said, if you want to be the best, you want to beat the best."

On Sunday, August 20, Alcaraz will gear up to extend his thin lead over the World No. 2 in the head-to-head count, which the Spaniard currently leads 2-1.

