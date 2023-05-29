Lucas Pouille commemorated his first win at a Grand Slam tournament in four years by leading the supportive crowd in an emotional rendition of the French national anthem.

After securing his place in the French Open main draw by defeating Jurij Rodionov, the Frenchman defeated lucky loser Rodionov once more, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

In doing so, the World No. 675 became the lowest-ranked player to advance to the second round at the claycourt Major. The previous record was held by World No. 762 Pablo Cuevas when he achieved the feat in 2013.

The emotional significance of the victory was palpable. Lucas Pouille joined the crowd on Court 14 in a passionate rendition of 'La Marseillaise,' the French National anthem.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Lucas Pouille singing La Marseillaise (French National Anthem) with the Roland-Garros crowd on Court 14 to celebrate his first Grand Slam win in four years 🥲

Several tennis fans claimed that if an American player had made a similar patriotic gesture, it would not have been received positively.

"If he was American... the comments would look so different. For me this is not normal behaviour tbh," a fan tweeted.

"If he was American... the comments would look so different. For me this is not normal behaviour tbh," a fan tweeted.

"I don't have a problem with this but can you imagine the tweets if an American player did this at us open lol," another fan chimed in.

"I don't have a problem with this but can you imagine the tweets if an American player did this at us open lol," another fan chimed in.

Other fans highlighted the apparent hypocrisy in the French Open crowd. They booed Marta Kostyuk's patriotism when she refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka, however, joined in on Pouille's patriotic display.

"So the French go from booing Kostyuk for patriotism for her homeland under attack to singing their anthemn which was written while their country was under attack. Go figure," a fan posted.

"So the French go from booing Kostyuk for patriotism for her homeland under attack to singing their anthemn which was written while their country was under attack. Go figure," a fan posted.

"Yeah, imagine the same people boowing a player from another country. A country that is being bombed and destroyed as we speakk. And a player doesn't want to shake hands with a player of theb countries doing the killing. Just imagine... Oh wait...," another fan commented.

"Yeah, imagine the same people boowing a player from another country. A country that is being bombed and destroyed as we speakk. And a player doesn't want to shake hands with a player of theb countries doing the killing. Just imagine... Oh wait...," another fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I was happy for him but then this…Need the French to pay reparations to Haiti and all their former colonies in Africa," a fan tweeted.

"If people started singing the Austrian anthem in an Austrian tennis match I would never stop cringing," another fan commented.

"Seems like more of the final than the first round for French tennis, at least to some extent," a fan noted.

"Love Pouille but this is weird lmao," another fan remarked.

"I have to focus again and get prepared and try to go to reach the third round" - Lucas Pouille on upcoming French Open 2R clash

Lucas Pouille through to the second round at the 2023 French Open.

Following his win, Lucas Pouille admitted that he is looking forward to his two days of rest prior to his second-round match on Wednesday, May 31.

"Of course, you know, there are a lot of emotions," he said. "There's the physical fatigue and also the mental fatigue, so tomorrow is going to feel good. I'm going to be able to watch some matches. I'm going to be able to stay with my family and enjoy being with them."

Pouille mentioned that he would redirect his focus and concentrate on preparing himself for the next match once he gets to know his opponent.

"Then when I know my next opponent, then I have to focus again and get prepared and try to go to reach the third round," he added.

Lucas Pouille will take on the winner of the match between Benoit Paire and Cameron Norrie, which is scheduled for Monday, May 29.

