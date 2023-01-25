"Imagine she comes to the final in other box" - Tennis fans tease Stefanos Tsitsipas with pictures showing Margot Robbie's closeness to Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently declared his affection for a particular Australian actress after progressing to the semifinals at the 2023 Australian Open. The Greek was up against Next-Gen star Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals and pulled off a convincing 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4 victory without dropping a set.

In the on-court interview that followed, Stefanos Tsitsipas was thrilled about the victory that sent him into his fourth Australian Open semifinal in five years.

The 24-year-old expressed that the country and fans bring out the best in him and revealed that one of his favorite actresses is from the country. The 2021 French Open finalist revealed her to be Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie.

"Australia is such an amazing country. I have a lot of Aussie fans. One of my favourite actresses comes from Australia - Margot Robbie," he shyly revealed.

He further extended an invitation to the actress to cheer for him in his players’ box.

"It will be nice to see her over there one day," Stefanos Tsitsipas said pointing to his players’ box.

While tennis fans were impressed by the former World No. 3's bold admission, a few fans unearthed Margot Robbie’s pictures with Novak Djokovic from 2013 - when the actress and Will Smith attended the Serb’s exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Argentina.

Users on Twitter teased Stefanos Tsitsipas about the possibility of the Hollywood actress cheering for Novak Djokovic instead, if they were to clash in the 2023 Australian Open final.

"Djokovic after he beats Stef in the final: "You want Margot's number?"," one fan joked.

JD @Hogierolls



"Djokovic after he beats Stef in the final. "You want Margot's number?""

"Imagine she comes to the final in the other box," another fan jokingly wondered.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

One fan commented: "Staf is trying to get AU audience on his side before the finals. May be I am wrong but he is saying everything that Nole said about AU already and now about Margot trying to get her on his side. Doing his own PR."

Tsitsipas: "One of my favorite actresses is Australian, Margot Robbie. It'd be nice to see her overthere one day.



Courier: "So you're officialy extending an invitation to Margot Robbie?"



Tsitsipas: "Absolutely."



Meanwhile Margot Robbie:

La Consolidante ReineTéké🇬🇦Ursula🇬🇦🇬🇦 @Mlle_UrsulaMoma si Nolé invite Margot 🫣tsitsipas fera comment ? Son rêve qui est là net net . was MDNASPEARSS @mediamdnaspears Tsitsipas: "One of my favorite actresses is Australian, Margot Robbie. It'd be nice to see her overthere one day.



Courier: "So you're officialy extending an invitation to Margot Robbie?"



Tsitsipas: "Absolutely."



Meanwhile Margot Robbie: Tsitsipas: "One of my favorite actresses is Australian, Margot Robbie. It'd be nice to see her overthere one day.Courier: "So you're officialy extending an invitation to Margot Robbie?"Tsitsipas: "Absolutely."Meanwhile Margot Robbie: https://t.co/pu2NfplHFO Le total shade ?si Nolé invite Margot 🫣tsitsipas fera comment ? Son rêve qui est là net net . twitter.com/mediamdnaspear… Le total shade ?😭si Nolé invite Margot 🫣tsitsipas fera comment ? Son rêve qui est là net net . twitter.com/mediamdnaspear…

"You know what would be a total shade? If Novak and Tsits meet in the final and Novak invites Margot/ her lookalike in his box"

"I don't think I felt so good in a long time" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his chances at Novak Djokovic-dominated Australian Open

Novak Djokovic with his 2021 Australian Open Men's Trophy

Novak Djokovic has dominated the Australian Open since winning his first Grand Slam title at the tournament in 2008. The Serb is now vying for his tenth title Down Under in 2023.

However, four-time Australian Open semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas has voiced his confidence about crossing the finish line this time around in the Serb's haven.

"I'm feeling great with my tennis. I don't think I felt so good in a long time. I will definitely say yes to it (winning the title)," the 24-year-old said in his post-quarterfinal press conference, "I've said it, I'm a different player, playing different. My mentality is different. When I'm out on the court, I don't really think of negatives, to be honest. I just go out there and play the game."

