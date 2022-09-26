"Imagine the opposite of Frances Tiafoe calling Tsitsipas a 'Greek yogurt', what would the reactions be" - Tennis fans slam the American for his remarks during and after their match at 2022 Laver Cup

The long wait for Team World and their fans finally ended this Sunday as Frances Tiafoe beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8 to give them their first-ever Laver Cup victory.

It took the John McEnroe-coached Team World five attempts but they did it in style, beating Team World 13-8. When play ended on Day 2, it was Bjorn Borg's team that was leading 8-4. With each match holding a three-point value on Day 3, Team World won its first three matches to wrap up the event. Another match was scheduled between Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud, but the result had already been decided.

In a press conference after winning the tournament, Tiafoe stirred up controversy by referring to Tsitsipas as "Greek yogurt".

"You know, I see Stef across the court and I'm, like, I'm licking my lips playing that guy. I want to win. So, yeah, I'm just happy I got over the line. Yeah, like we just like Greek yogurt, so it was good," Frances Tiafoe said.

However, this was not the first instance. Even during one of the breaks in the last match, while the American was surrounded by his teammates, he used the same term for his opponent.

"I want all of that Greek yogurt," Tiafoe shouted.

"And Frances referring to Stefanos as Greek Yogurt is ok I guess," a fan tweeted.

Fans were really upset about the 24-year-old's comments as they took to social media to express their disappointment.

"Look, Tiafoe played great and Stef got nervous with the big responsability for his team. It was a very close match but he lost in the end. Let's just say the words "daddy" and "greek yoghurt" came from the bench and that's not pretty," a fan tweeted.

"Look, Tiafoe played great and Stef got nervous with the big responsability for his team. It was a very close match but he lost in the end. Let's just say the words "daddy" and "greek yoghurt" came from the bench and that's not pretty," a fan tweeted.

"In bad taste to call Tsitsipas ‘Greek yoghurt’ in fact disgusting by Tiafoe! Surprised commentators didn’t call this out! One thing Americans good at is being crass when they’re down," a user posted.

"In bad taste to call Tsitsipas 'Greek yoghurt' in fact disgusting by Tiafoe! Surprised commentators didn't call this out! One thing Americans good at is being crass when they're down," a user posted.

"Still thinking about Greek yoghurt cos it doesn't sound right to me. I mean if on WTA tour someone says they wanna eat that dumpling when playing Qinwen, is that ok?" another tweet read.

"Still thinking about Greek yoghurt cos it doesn't sound right to me. I mean if on WTA tour someone says they wanna eat that dumpling when playing Qinwen, is that ok?" another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Definitely not okay. There is a Japanese driver on F1 filed and some managers tend to make fun of him and call him "tsunami"... Fans went mad immediately. Don't why that yogurt thing would be funny in ATP," a fan responded.

"Not okay period! I'd be furious if anyone made derogatory comments about Qinwen and equally if anyone said anything rude about Tiafoe! He should know better!" another user wrote.

"Very weird tbh I don't know what to think.of that. Sounds like any old thing was coming out of his mouth," another fan commented.

"It doesn't sound right but some fan just reduce it to 'trash talk' when it fits their agenda," a user replied.

"I really did not like #Tiafoe comment for "all I want to eat Greek Yogurt". It's unacceptable and certainly not in the spirit of #LaverCup I am really disappointed by this behaviour," another fan tweeted.

"I'm not going to apologize to Roger, but I will say thank you" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Team World after winning the 2022 Laver Cup

In a press conference after winning the 2022 Laver Cup, Team World's Frances Tiafoe was asked if he apologized to Roger Federer after beating him and his partner Rafael Nadal on Day 1, which was the Swiss legend's last match as a professional tennis player. The American flat-out refused, but also stated that he would like to thank Federer for everything that he did for tennis.

"Absolutely not. I want to see him lit, but I'm not going to apologize to him," Frances Tiafoe said. "He's got a lot to apologize after the last 24 years of beating everybody on the tour. I will say thank you for having me in this amazing event, also say thank you for what he did for the game. He's a class act. Happy to know him, happy to call him friend, happy to call him a colleague, and best wishes in his second act. But I will not apologize."

