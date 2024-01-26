"Imagine the reaction if Novak Djokovic does that" - Jannik Sinner throwing bottles in frustration during Australian Open SF amuses fans

Jannik Sinner was in cruise control of his semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open when the Serb halted his terrific run in the third set tiebreaker.

Sinner was impeccable in the first two sets against Djokovic and took advantage of a lull in his opponent's game to race to a 2-0 set lead. The defending champion reinvigorated his game in the third set to send it to a tiebreaker.

A tense tiebreaker, in which Sinner had a match point at 5-6, went Djokovic's way and extended the contest by at least one set. The young Italian, known for his calm demeanor and mental toughness, was livid to let an opportunity close out the set and wrap up the match.

During the changeover, Jannik Sinner showed his frustration by knocking over a few water bottles on his bench. The Italian recovered well in the fourth set to break Djokovic's serve once and eventually got the job done, winning the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3, without facing a single break point throughout.

Tennis fans were amused to see Sinner's reaction after he lost the third set tiebreaker. While many found his response adorable and contrary to his usual behavior, few thought that Novak Djokovic would have caught flak if he had done the same.

"Now imagine the reaction if Novak does that," a fan said.

"That's the most polite way anyone has taken their frustration out," wrote another fan.

"He might be thinking, why did I let him win the third set," another fan posted.

"Bad boy for about 5 seconds," another wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Jannik Sinner's reaction after losing the third set tiebreaker:

Jannik Sinner becomes first Italian man to reach Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian male player to reach the final of the Australian Open after his triumph over Novak Djokovic on January 26. In doing so, he snapped the Serbian talisman's 33-match winning streak at the tournament. Moreover, Sinner became the first Italian man to defeat a World No. 1 player at a Grand Slam since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973.

The 22-year-old has been unbreachable so far at the 2024 Australian Open. As the No. 4 seed, he did not drop a single set while ousting Botic van de Zandschulp Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

He will now face either No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev in his first-ever Grand Slam final on Sunday, January 28.

