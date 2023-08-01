"Imagine thinking one of these is good investment" - Reilly Opelka seemingly shades Naomi Osaka & Nick Kyrgios; takes a dig at pickleball team owners

Reilly Opelka has seemingly taken a potshot at pickleball team owners Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios while expressing his disapproval of investors in the sport.

Celebrated pickleball duo Leigh Waters and Anna Leigh Waters faced off against Yana Grechkina Newell and Regina Franco Goldberg in the women's doubles quarterfinal at the 2022 PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Championships in Las Vegas.

The match took a dramatic turn when Newell and Franco took advantage of the blinding sun and implemented a challenging lob strategy, making it difficult for Leigh Waters to return their shots. After missing her second overhead shot, Waters' frustration became evident as she began criticizing her opponents for their strategy, despite her teammate's efforts to calm her down.

Grechkina, however, remained composed in the face of Leigh Waters' ire.

"A strategy is a strategy, calm down," she said.

Sharing a clip of the incident on social media, Opelka used it as an example to criticize pickleball team owners.

"Imagine thinking owning one of these teams is a good investment," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Reilly Opelka's Instagram story

In December 2022, Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios joined NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes in the ownership group of a Miami-based team in the Major League Pickleball (MLP).

Kim Clijsters also displayed an interest in the fastest-growing sporting in the US, partnering with NFL legend Tom Brady in the ownership group of an expansion team in the MLP.

"Hard to watch everyone competing while I was sitting out"- Naomi Osaka on missing Australian Open due to pregnancy

Naomi Osaka won the 2021 Australian Open

Earlier this month, Naomi Osaka welcomed her first child — a daughter named Shai — with her long-time boyfriend and professional rapper, Cordae.

In an interview with Vogue prior to the birth of her child, Osaka eagerly expressed her anticipation for her impending return to tennis. She mentioned that her pregnancy-induced break from the sport allowed her to gain a newfound appreciation for it.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity [to play] again. I’ve been playing tennis since I was three, and I think it’s one of those things where I needed to take a step back to appreciate it more. I also just really want to see fans again. During COVID, the distance hit me really hard," she said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also shared her disappointment at missing the 2023 Australian Open, as it was the first time she had been absent from the tournament.

“I remember following the Australian Open a little bit earlier this year, and it made me upset because I’ve never missed an Australian Open," she said.

Mere days after giving birth to her daughter, Naomi Osaka was spotted on the practice courts, already training for her comeback to the tour. She also hinted at her return while sharing a picture of her newborn daughter dressed in a tennis-themed onesie.

