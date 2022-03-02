In 2007, I worked alongside powerhouses in my field but progress is still slow: Venus Williams speaks on the equal pay movement with EleVen

In a recent Instagram video, Venus Williams asked everyone to "join the equal pay movement," aimed at reducing the gender wage gap. Despite highlighting that she, along with others, achieved the mission of equal prize money in tennis in 2007, Venus stated that the process is "slow and long overdue" in many other fields.

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams and her clothing firm, EleVen, have decided to devote the month of March to the 'equal pay movement,' raising awareness about the inequality that exists in the wages of men and women for the same amount and kind of work all over the world. As per EleVen, women "aren’t paid equal to their male counterparts" despite working more hours.

Eleven posted a video of their movement on Instagram on Tuesday in which Williams gave a voiceover. She recalled how she and the other players of the WTA, inspired by the likes of Bille Jean King and Arthur Ashe, fought for equal prize money in tennis in 2007 and accomplished their goal.

Keeping this in mind, she emphasized that she wants the movement to succeed so that wage equality is achieved even in other sports and occupations.

NYC Human Rights @NYCCHR 2007: After nine years of advocating for equal prize money for women tennis players at Wimbledon, champion Venus Williams becomes the first woman to earn the same as the men’s champion, putting an end to 127 years of pay inequity for the tennis tournament. #WomensHistoryMonth 2007: After nine years of advocating for equal prize money for women tennis players at Wimbledon, champion Venus Williams becomes the first woman to earn the same as the men’s champion, putting an end to 127 years of pay inequity for the tennis tournament. #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/rOBk8UWiJ8

"Join the equal pay movement. Together, we can shine a bright spotlight on wages and equality. In 2007, I worked alongside powerhouses in my field, with equal pay in tennis, following the path of Bille Jean King and Arthur Ashe paved long before me. But progress is still slow. This is long overdue," said Williams.

Throwing light on the current situation, Williams stressed that as of now, despite working full-time, women are "paid only 84 cents for every dollar paid to a man" for the same kind of work.

Urging everyone to join the movement, the 41-year-old claimed that they could all also participate in a fundraiser, which is being organized by one of her partners, Girls Inc., and could thus contribute to the noble cause.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz @LGSusanB #EqualPayDay



Women in Connecticut earn on average $0.84 cents for every dollar paid to men.

Asian women: $0.83.

Black women: $0.57.

Native women: $0.55.

Latina women: $0.48.



The gender pay gap is simply unacceptable. We all must commit ourselves to doing better. Women in Connecticut earn on average $0.84 cents for every dollar paid to men.Asian women: $0.83.Black women: $0.57.Native women: $0.55.Latina women: $0.48.The gender pay gap is simply unacceptable. We all must commit ourselves to doing better. #EqualPayDay Women in Connecticut earn on average $0.84 cents for every dollar paid to men.Asian women: $0.83.Black women: $0.57.Native women: $0.55.Latina women: $0.48.The gender pay gap is simply unacceptable. We all must commit ourselves to doing better.

"The reality is women working full-time and year-round are paid 84 cents to every dollar paid to a man. Please join the movement to close the gender pay gap and you can participate by fundraising for our partner, Girls Inc., and by raising your voice to raise awareness about this important issue..." added the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

Venus Williams last played a professional match in August 2022

Venus Williams at the French Open 2020 US Open - Day 2

Venus Williams was last witnessed on the court at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021 where she, unfortunately, suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei. The American later suffered a leg injury, ruling her out for the remainder of the year. She finished the 2021 tennis season with a poor win-loss record of 3-9.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Venus Williams withdraws from the US Open because of a leg injury



This will be the first Grand Slam event in the main singles draw without Venus, Serena Williams, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal since 1997 Venus Williams withdraws from the US Open because of a leg injuryThis will be the first Grand Slam event in the main singles draw without Venus, Serena Williams, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal since 1997 https://t.co/hLbPZtEKm4

The former World No. 1 player hasn't recovered from her leg injury yet and recently missed the Australian Open well. Interestingly, this was the first occasion since 1997 when neither Williams nor her sister Serena Williams featured at the "Happy Slam."

The GIST USA @thegistusa



On Friday (Dec. 30) , Venus Williams announced she will join her sister Serena in not participating in the Australian Open, marking the first time that a Grand Slam tournament will be without the pro tennis superstar sisters since 1997 The end of an eraOn Friday (Dec. 30) , Venus Williams announced she will join her sister Serena in not participating in the Australian Open, marking the first time that a Grand Slam tournament will be without the pro tennis superstar sisters since 1997 #thegist The end of an era 😔On Friday (Dec. 30) , Venus Williams announced she will join her sister Serena in not participating in the Australian Open, marking the first time that a Grand Slam tournament will be without the pro tennis superstar sisters since 1997 #thegist https://t.co/PIO5YA5IyG

Having not played professional tennis for more than six months, Venus Williams' return date to the WTA tour remains uncertain

Also Read: In Pictures: Venus Williams poses for Lacoste after being named global ambassador for the French fashion house

ion house

Edited by Keshav Gopalan