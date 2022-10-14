"In the blink of an eye, she’s going to be top five & a perennial powerhouse" - Tennis fans in awe of Coco Gauff after her San Diego Open R2 win against Bianca Andreescu

Improving her win-loss record for the season to 36-17, Coco Gauff has reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural San Diego Open. Last night, the 18-year-old fought hard to defeat Canada's Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 30 minutes.

In the third set, Gauff was down 0-2, 15-40 when she stepped up her game. Trailing 1-3, the American took the next five games to close out the match and advance to the quarterfinals. While the World No. 8 broke her 57th-ranked Canadian opponent five times, she was broken four times herself.

Fans were thrilled to see Gauff compete for the first time in San Diego since losing in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals. They were mighty impressed with her performance, suggesting that she handled a difficult situation with the utmost maturity.

"With early qualification for the YEC on the line, that was a very mature performance from Coco to steer her game back on track. Coco handled the match like the veteran player she is at this still very young stage in her career," a fan tweeted.

"Coco Gauff rallies from a break down in the 3rd set to get by Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian had a chance to go up 3-0 but couldn't capitalize. Some high-level tennis in their 1st head-to-head meeting. Next up for Coco is a French Open finals rematch with Iga Swiatek," a user wrote.

"Coco Gauff is currently 113 points short of qualifying for the #WTAFinals. Winning the next round (QF) puts her just 28 points from qualifying. I suspect Coco’s top priority is winning the tournament — if she does that everything else will take care of itself," another tweet read.

Here are some more reactions:

Julie Engbrecht @JulieEngbrecht @CCSMOOTH13 Such tremendous fight today. Coco's mental toughness has grown exceptionally in the last year. @CCSMOOTH13 Such tremendous fight today. Coco's mental toughness has grown exceptionally in the last year.

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal Wow, that was some effort from Coco Gauff! Massive performance from a big-time player. Wow, that was some effort from Coco Gauff! Massive performance from a big-time player.

AlwaysAwake @AlwaysAwake0402 Coco Gauff knows how to adjust her game. Andreescu does not. She keeps doing the same even even when it is not working. She needs a good coach to teach her hot to deal with a match as it goes on. Coco Gauff knows how to adjust her game. Andreescu does not. She keeps doing the same even even when it is not working. She needs a good coach to teach her hot to deal with a match as it goes on.

_Kyanna_ @AllAmericanYana Coco Gauff is learning how to dig deep and I love that for her. She’s finding her inner fighter. Coco Gauff is learning how to dig deep and I love that for her. She’s finding her inner fighter.

Matt Cronin @TennisReporters Now a rematch between Swiatek and Coco Gauff from Roland Garros, in the final, when Iga easily beat her. The teenage American Gauff is more consistent, each month, so on the hardcourts, she is not only powerful, but driven. It should be a tight contest. Now a rematch between Swiatek and Coco Gauff from Roland Garros, in the final, when Iga easily beat her. The teenage American Gauff is more consistent, each month, so on the hardcourts, she is not only powerful, but driven. It should be a tight contest. https://t.co/9KKmee4woI

Coco Gauff to lock horns with Iga Swiatek in San Diego Open QF

Iga Swiatek (L) and Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is all set to take on Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open in what will be their fourth meeting on the tour. The World No. 1 leads 3-0 in their head-to-head. They last played against each other in the 2022 French Open final, where the Pole won in straight sets to lift her second Grand Slam title. In fact, all three matches have been won by Swiatek in straight sets.

The top seed beat Qinwen Zheng in her second-round match to reach the last-eight.

After her match on Thursday night, Gauff seemed excited about her quarterfinal clash against the 21-year-old Swiatek.

"Iga is a champion, so we'll see how things go this time," Gauff said.

The winner of the match will face either Jessica Pegula or Madison Keys in the semifinals.

