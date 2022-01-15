In contrast to Novak Djokovic, Chris Evert is following medical experts to help save her life from cancer: Pam Shriver

Former tennis player Pam Shriver took a dig at Novak Djokovic while referencing Chris Evert's cancer diagnosis. According to Shriver, Evert is making good use of "medical experts and science" to treat her condition and potentially save her life, unlike Djokovic, who has repeatedly refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Evert recently announced that she was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer, a disease that claimed the life of her sister Jeanne in 2020. The 67-year-old, along with her friend, noted journalist Chris McKendry, shared the story of her diagnosis on ESPN.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has always been skeptical of modern medicine. His unwillingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine has resulted in a controversial battle with the Australian government that could culminate in him being deported and banned for three years.

Referring to Evert's story, Shriver did not miss the opportunity to hit out at Djokovic.

"In great contrast to Novak not following the science or medicine with vaccines, here is one of tennis’ all time great champions following medical experts and science to help save her life. What a better story to read," Shriver wrote on Twitter.

Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open in doubt

Djokovic's visa has been canceled twice so far

Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open. However, he was detained at Melbourne airport by the Border Force, who deemed he did not meet the requirements for unvaccinated entry and subsequently revoked his visa.

Djokovic appealed the decision in court and was released from detention following a ruling from Judge Anthony Kelly. His visa was also reinstated, paving the way for him to train ahead of the Australian Open. However, Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke investigated the matter and concluded that it was in the best interest of the public to to cancel the Serb's visa again.

Djokovic and his legal team have appealed the decision in court again and a hearing is scheduled for Sunday. If the Serb's visa is not reinstated, he will not be allowed to defend his title in Melbourne.

He could also lose his World No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev. Djokovic's absence would also open the door for the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal to make a deep run in the competition, given they are on his side of the draw.

Edited by Arvind Sriram