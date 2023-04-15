Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev played out one of the matches of the season so far at the Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Russian winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) to book his place in the quarterfinals of the clay court tournament.
The thrilling fixture was not short of drama either as both players shared a frosty post-match handshake at the net.
After the match, Zverev called Medvedev one of the most unfair players in the world. The Russian responded by stating that the two of them were never close friends. He also brought up instances when Zverev claimed he was friends with him and his wife, stating that that was not the case at all.
In light of the Russian's comments, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recalled two instances at the 2020 Paris Masters and the 2021 ATP Finals when Zverev spoke about Medvedev's wife. The incident in Paris came just days after Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova accused him of abuse.
Olga Sharypova is a close friend and former doubles partner of Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria Medvedeva. The two even won an ITF junior tournament in Dubai in 2012.
Rothenberg also praised Medvedev for addressing the instances when Zverev mentioned his wife during speeches.
"Glad Medvedev finally had the occasion to address these strange and deeply uncomfortable comments Zverev was making about his wife (Olya Sharypova’s close friend) during trophy ceremonies," the journalist tweeted.
Sharypova made accusations of domestic abuse against Zverev in 2020. However, the German did not face any disciplinary action as there was insufficient evidence to justify the claims made against him.
How Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have fared this season
Daniil Medvedev has had a terrific 2023 season so far after a shaky start. The Russian fell out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings due to a third-round defeat at the Australian Open but followed it up by winning three successive titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.
After losing the Indian Wells final to Carlos Alcaraz, Medvedev responded emphatically by winning the Miami Open, beating Jannik Sinner in the final.
His run at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters came to an end in the quarterfinals on Friday after he lost 6-3, 6-4 to Holger Rune.
Zverev, meanwhile, is still trying to rediscover his form after a horrific ankle injury he suffered at the French Open last year. The German has won 10 out of 20 matches this season, with his most notable performance being reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.