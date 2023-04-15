Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev played out one of the matches of the season so far at the Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Russian winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) to book his place in the quarterfinals of the clay court tournament.

The thrilling fixture was not short of drama either as both players shared a frosty post-match handshake at the net.

After the match, Zverev called Medvedev one of the most unfair players in the world. The Russian responded by stating that the two of them were never close friends. He also brought up instances when Zverev claimed he was friends with him and his wife, stating that that was not the case at all.

In light of the Russian's comments, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recalled two instances at the 2020 Paris Masters and the 2021 ATP Finals when Zverev spoke about Medvedev's wife. The incident in Paris came just days after Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova accused him of abuse.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg In October 2020, Olya Sharypova first accused ex-boyfriend Alexander Zverev of abuse. (Zverev denied it; a later ATP investigation was inconclusive).



Within days of that accusation, Zverev started calling out Dasha Medvedeva, a close friend of Sharypova's, in trophy speeches... In October 2020, Olya Sharypova first accused ex-boyfriend Alexander Zverev of abuse. (Zverev denied it; a later ATP investigation was inconclusive).Within days of that accusation, Zverev started calling out Dasha Medvedeva, a close friend of Sharypova's, in trophy speeches... https://t.co/sAA6lmgDRD

Olga Sharypova is a close friend and former doubles partner of Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria Medvedeva. The two even won an ITF junior tournament in Dubai in 2012.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Medvedeva (née Chernyshkova) and Sharypova won a small junior doubles tournament together in 2012. Medvedeva (née Chernyshkova) and Sharypova won a small junior doubles tournament together in 2012. https://t.co/Ue9BDG5IR9

Rothenberg also praised Medvedev for addressing the instances when Zverev mentioned his wife during speeches.

"Glad Medvedev finally had the occasion to address these strange and deeply uncomfortable comments Zverev was making about his wife (Olya Sharypova’s close friend) during trophy ceremonies," the journalist tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Yasmin Syed @yasminstefsyed Medvedev also said he and Daria aren't friends w Zverev. "Just gonna say we were never rly close friends, maybe only in juniors. That's only him, in his congrats speeches, saying something like he was friends with me and my wife, which is definitely not the case since long time." Medvedev also said he and Daria aren't friends w Zverev. "Just gonna say we were never rly close friends, maybe only in juniors. That's only him, in his congrats speeches, saying something like he was friends with me and my wife, which is definitely not the case since long time." Glad Medvedev finally had the occasion to address these strange and deeply uncomfortable comments Zverev was making about his wife (Olya Sharypova’s close friend) during trophy ceremonies. twitter.com/yasminstefsyed… Glad Medvedev finally had the occasion to address these strange and deeply uncomfortable comments Zverev was making about his wife (Olya Sharypova’s close friend) during trophy ceremonies. twitter.com/yasminstefsyed…

Sharypova made accusations of domestic abuse against Zverev in 2020. However, the German did not face any disciplinary action as there was insufficient evidence to justify the claims made against him.

How Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have fared this season

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters

Daniil Medvedev has had a terrific 2023 season so far after a shaky start. The Russian fell out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings due to a third-round defeat at the Australian Open but followed it up by winning three successive titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

After losing the Indian Wells final to Carlos Alcaraz, Medvedev responded emphatically by winning the Miami Open, beating Jannik Sinner in the final.

His run at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters came to an end in the quarterfinals on Friday after he lost 6-3, 6-4 to Holger Rune.

Zverev, meanwhile, is still trying to rediscover his form after a horrific ankle injury he suffered at the French Open last year. The German has won 10 out of 20 matches this season, with his most notable performance being reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Poll : 0 votes