"The outspoken ones, perhaps even brash and brazen become best voices" - In light of Fiona Ferro's rape accusations, tennis fans applaud Victoria Azarenka for speaking up on abuse by coaches on WTA tour

Victoria Azarenka opened up about the huge problem of abuse by coaches on the WTA tour, in light of French player Fiona Ferro's recent accusations of sexual abuse against her former coach Pierre Bouteyre.

Azarenka, who is one of the eight members of the Player Council, vowed to safeguard players against problematic coaches and encourage them to open up about their experiences, drawing reactions from tennis fans, many of whom applauded her for speaking up. The two-time Grand Slam champion also hinted that the issue of coach abuse is rampant on the WTA tour.

She raised concerns that such experiences would deter young girls from pursuing tennis and said she would think twice about her own daughter wanting to play tennis.

Her comments drew a range of reactions from fans, who expressed their anger at incidents such as Ferro's and hailed Azarenka for shedding more light on the same.

"Isn't it curious how the outspoken ones, perhaps even brash and brazen become the best voices? She's the perfect ambassador. Sadly, this was going on w/ top juniors even in the 80's," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Carey @SeriusBall @simonrbriggs Isn't it curious how the outspoken ones, perhaps even brash and brazen become the best voices? She's the perfect ambassador. Sadly, this was going on w/ top juniors even in the 80's. @simonrbriggs Isn't it curious how the outspoken ones, perhaps even brash and brazen become the best voices? She's the perfect ambassador. Sadly, this was going on w/ top juniors even in the 80's.

NikkiJ @nikkibayfield @christophclarey Surely this should be the No.1 subject for the player's council...nothing is more important than safeguarding @christophclarey Surely this should be the No.1 subject for the player's council...nothing is more important than safeguarding

Ferro's allegations against her former coach come after doubles tennis legend Pam Shriver recently spoke about her damaging relationship with a coach when she was a teenager.

"Thank you Victoria Azarenka for giving your voice on this subject!! Pam Shriver has been brave to share story and I know there are many more! An anonymous number where people can call into is the first thing that needs to be established!" read another tweet by a fan.

SvenTennis.eth @sventennis @atptour twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s… Simon Briggs @simonrbriggs Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Thank you @vika7 for giving your voice on this subject!! @PHShriver has been brave to share story and I know there are many more! An anonymous number where people can call into is the first thing that needs to be established! @wta @itf Thank you @vika7 for giving your voice on this subject!! @PHShriver has been brave to share story and I know there are many more! An anonymous number where people can call into is the first thing that needs to be established! @wta @itf @atptour twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s…

Here are a few more reactions to Victoria Azarenka's comments on the glaring issue:

Wendy Mauer @wendymauer Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey In light of Fiona Ferro's accusations of rape and sexual assault against her former coach in France, this is indeed more urgent than ever



This from Victoria Azarenka today: In light of Fiona Ferro's accusations of rape and sexual assault against her former coach in France, this is indeed more urgent than everThis from Victoria Azarenka today: https://t.co/TCLBmzDZkR No one in this sport gets to act surprised when things like this come out. You’re part of a sport which actively sexualizes girls & you all allow it. You send girls on court w/barely anything covering their bodies- bare midriffs, skirts don’t cover backsides, chests exposed, etc. twitter.com/christophclare… No one in this sport gets to act surprised when things like this come out. You’re part of a sport which actively sexualizes girls & you all allow it. You send girls on court w/barely anything covering their bodies- bare midriffs, skirts don’t cover backsides, chests exposed, etc. twitter.com/christophclare…

Marcello Calicchio @MarcelloCalicc1 @christophclarey I think her heart is in the right place but I think parts of it come off weird and confusing especially about not exposing it... @christophclarey I think her heart is in the right place but I think parts of it come off weird and confusing especially about not exposing it... 😶

Diane Elayne Dees @WomenWhoServe Simon Briggs @simonrbriggs Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Vika always has to do the heavy lifting, doesn't she? twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s… Vika always has to do the heavy lifting, doesn't she? twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s…

Liam Broady @Liambroady Simon Briggs @simonrbriggs Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Well done Vika. And a huge problem on tour. Safeguards need to be put in place. This kind of thing had been an open secret for far too long twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s… Well done Vika. And a huge problem on tour. Safeguards need to be put in place. This kind of thing had been an open secret for far too long twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s…

Molly McElwee @molly_mcelwee



being a leader off the court as per Simon Briggs @simonrbriggs Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… "In woman's game particularly, I see so many coaches that make their players dependent on them, and I think that's very dangerous. It's very manipulative too." @vika7 being a leader off the court as per twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s… "In woman's game particularly, I see so many coaches that make their players dependent on them, and I think that's very dangerous. It's very manipulative too." @vika7 being a leader off the court as per twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s…

Catherine Whitaker @CWhitakerSport Simon Briggs @simonrbriggs Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Kudos to Azarenka for this much-needed insight into the issue of rogue coaches on WTA Tour. When I previously addressed the subject in June, one experienced coach said he had never seen so many coaches in inappropriate relationships with players telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… I don’t blame players that aren’t prepared to speak up publicly about an issue as troubling and misunderstood as coach/player abuse/grooming, but I certainly applaud those that do. Well played @vika7 now let’s all listen and do something about it. twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s… I don’t blame players that aren’t prepared to speak up publicly about an issue as troubling and misunderstood as coach/player abuse/grooming, but I certainly applaud those that do. Well played @vika7 now let’s all listen and do something about it. twitter.com/simonrbriggs/s…

"As a player council, it's almost like No. 1 subject for us" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 US Open.

During a recent press conference at the US Open, Victoria Azarenka admitted that the Player Council, which she is a part of, needs to do a better job of safeguarding players and will take it up as their No. 1 priority.

She highlighted the manipulation of young players by certain coaches and said that such issues are not uncommon on the WTA tour. The Belarusian player also sympathized with Ferro and offered a helping hand.

"Our job is to be better at safeguarding. As player council, it's almost like No. 1 subject to us. Because we see those vulnerable young ladies that getting taken advantage of in different situations," Azarenka said.

"If I had a daughter, I would have a question would she want to play tennis, that would be a very big concern in that way for me...The recent story with Fiona Ferro that came out, I don't know how to put it in words sometimes. All you can do is check in on the person and kind of give your hand - what I can do, what I can help with," she added on the same.

Azarenka also hopes that this incident does not spoil tennis for Ferro and she comes out stronger from it.

On the tennis front, Victoria Azarenka is through to the fourth round of the 2022 US Open where she will face Karolina Pliskova on Monday.

