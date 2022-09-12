"In Montreal & Cincinnati, I felt the pressure, couldn't smile on court" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in three hours and 20 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to win the 2022 US Open, his first Grand Slam title.

However, the Spaniard didn't start his North American tour with the best of results. At the Canadian Open in Montreal, Alcaraz faced a shocking first-round exit against America's Tommy Paul. The 19-year-old won his first two matches at the Cincinnati Masters, defeating Mackenzie McDonald and Marin Cilic. He was stopped in the quarterfinals by Britain's Cameron Norrie.

In a press conference on Sunday, Alcaraz's coach and former player Juan Carlos Ferrero stated that after the Cincinnati Open, it seemed like the young sensation was worrying too much about numbers and not enjoying tennis.

"One of the things that I talked to him after Cincinnati, that he maybe losing a little bit of his happiness on the court, maybe worrying about numbers and tournaments, not about his game," Ferrero said.

Reflecting on his coach's statement later, the new World No. 1 admitted to feeling pressure while playing in Montreal and Cincinnati. He also stated that his top level comes through whenever he is smiling and having fun.

"As Juan Carlos said, in Montreal and in Cincinnati I lost the joy a little bit. As you said, I felt the pressure," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I couldn't smile on the court which I'm doing in every match, every tournament. I came here just to enjoy, you know? To smile on the court, to enjoy playing tennis. I love playing tennis, of course. I would say if I smile, if I have fun out there, I saw my best level, my best tennis."

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Juan Carlos Ferrero took a bet on a 15-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in September 2018



"It is the culmination of your first great season" - Rafael Nadal to Carlos Alcaraz after latter's victory

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal

For a third straight year, the US Open has a champion other than a member of the Big 3. By winning the 2022 US Open at the age of 19 years, four months, and six days, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a Major since compatriot Rafael Nadal, who won the 2005 French Open two days after turning 19.

Alcaraz, who grew up watching Nadal and often praises him, received a special message from the 22-time Grand Slam champion after Sunday's final. The 36-year-old took to social media to congratulate Alcaraz and runner-up Casper Ruud.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for the number 1. It is the culmination of your first great season. I am sure there will be many more! Great effort @CasperRuud98! very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going," Nadal tweeted.

