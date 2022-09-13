"In order to be the best, you have to beat the best; it's incredible to be the youngest No. 1 ever, but it's much tougher what the Big 3 is doing: stay on top for 20 years" - Carlos Alcaraz 

Carlos Alcaraz has been in seventh heaven since his triumphant US Open summit clash against Casper Ruud on Sunday. The Spaniard etched his name in the tennis record books after becoming the youngest player to become World No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old broke through to join the upper echelons of the sport, becoming the first player and teenager to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in consecutive matches on claycourts at the Madrid Open.

In an interview with ATP, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on some of the desires and goals he wishes to achieve in the coming years.

Having beaten both Nadal and Djokovic in his career, the teenager intends to get past Swiss legend Roger Federer and thus beat the "Big-3" of the sport. Alcaraz added that he needs to beat the best to become the best in tennis.

"Playing against Federer would excite me and beating a 'Big Three' player in a Grand Slam. I’ve aways said that in order to be the best, you have to beat the best," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The World No.1 made it clear that winning his maiden Grand Slam title did not come easily. Focusing on the need for immense practice and effort the teenager put in with his team, he said "nobody gifts you anything" and that he has had to work for everything he has achieved.

"My answer is the same. Nobody gifts you anything, I believe. You don’t just click your fingers and have the world at your feet. You have to work at things. I think what I have achieved, winning a Grand Slam and being No. 1 in the world, is because of the work I’ve been doing with my team for a very long time."

"It hasn’t been a bed of roses, I’ve had to suffer and go through bad times to get here. I’m not special, and nobody said I was going to be the best, I’ve worked for it."

When asked if he had introduced new methods in his routine during his US Open win, the Spaniard said "he's always improving."

"I’ve reinforced what I had, always improving, incorporating them in a way that’s more natural for me."

Shifting his focus to his compatriot Nadal’s legacy in the sport, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his love for his country, saying even if he loses at a Grand Slam, he'll always favor Nadal, another Spaniard, to lift the title. He concluded by speaking about his intentions to win a second Major, something "very few" have managed to do.

"I'll l always be proud when Rafa wins Grand Slams and obviously if I lose at a Grand Slam, I’ll always be supporting a Spaniard. I’ve won one, I don’t feel closer, I’ve got 21 to go. For now, I’m going to think about trying to get the second, which very few people have managed, that’s my goal."

"I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them" - Carlos Alcaraz on Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2022 US Open trophy at Times Square for the Champions Portraits

The newly crowned US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, has spoken about his dream of being closer to the 'Big-3' and stated that he is far from being compared to the all-time greats of the game but that he wants to be more like them.

"It's incredible to be the youngest #1 ever. But it's much tougher what the Big 3 is doing: stay on top for 20 years. That's what I'm looking for. I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them," said Alcaraz.

The 'Big-3', consisting of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, have 63 Grand Slam titles among them. Before Medvedev's ascent to the top spot in the ATP rankings, the Big 3 and Andy Murray perched themselves in the top spot for nearly 18 years between 2004-2022.

