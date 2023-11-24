In pictures: Alexander Zverev goes diving during vacation in Maldives

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev has traveled to Maldives after wrapping up a long 2023 season.

Zverev brought down the curtains on his 2023 season with a group-stage finish at the ATP Finals held in Turin, Italy, between November 12 and November 19. From his three Red Group matches, he collected two victories, which apparently weren't enough to take him to the knockouts.

The German recently organized the second year-end gala of the Alexander Zverev Foundation, where he raised more than €100,000 for diabetic children in Bolivia and Nepal. On that topic, it should be noted that the tennis ace himself has suffered from diabetes since being diagnosed with the disease when he was three years old.

Zverev at present is enjoying his time off the court in the Southeast Asian country of Maldives. He shared multiple photos from his vacation on social media. In the photos, he could be seen going for a dive or two under the green water.

Alexander Zverev won two titles in 2023

Alexander Zverev competed at 26 tournaments across the globe in 2023. He began the year at the Australian Open, where he failed to find his rhythm and crashed out in the second round.

The German's poor showing continued in the following two tournaments that he participated in as well. He faced early exits at the Rotterdam Open and Qatar Open.

Zverev found some form at the Dubai Tennis Championships and reached as far as the semifinals where he was defeated by Russia's Andrey Rublev. His performance graph witnessed multiple highs and lows over the next few months.

The 26-year-old showed promise at the Indian Wells, but Daniil Medvedev stood between him and a quarterfinal spot. At the Miami Open, he was unable to open his winning account as he suffered a straight-set loss to Taro Daniel in his opener.

Zverev's fate witnessed an Indian Wells repeat at the Monte Carlo Masters as Medvedev bettered him in the fourth round. He then took part in the Bavarian International Tennis Championships but returned empty-handed.

The World No. 7 found his feet as the clay season progressed. He went as far as the fourth rounds at the Madrid Open and Italian Open. His journey at both tournaments ended with losses to eventual champions Carlos Alcaraz and Medvedev, respectively.

Going forward, Zverev entered the semifinals of the Geneva Open. However, he lost to Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who later clinched the trophy.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist produced better tennis at the French Open as he defeated the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and higher-seeded Frances Tiafoe but faltered against Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

Zverev was then in Germany for the Halle Open to kickstart his grasscourt season. He played decent tennis and managed a final-four finish ahead of the Wimbledon Championships. He, however, couldn't rise up to the occasion at the London Major as he went down to Matteo Berrettini in the third round.

The Swedish Open saw Alexander Zverev finish as a quarterfinalist. He won his first trophy for the season in his hometown Hamburg at the German Open. Further, the North American hardcourt swing was a bittersweet experience for him. He exited early from the Canadian Open and advanced to the semifinals and quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Masters and US Open, respectively.

The German won his second title of the season at the Chengdu Open in Malaysia but failed to win any more trophies in the Asian swing. He then flew to Austria for the Vienna Open, where he lost to Rublev in the quarterfinals. He then competed at the Paris Masters and was shown the door by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16.