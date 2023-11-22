Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla "incredibly proud" of German for raising more than €100,000 for children with diabetes

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently praised him for successfully raising more than €100,000 for diabetic children through his foundation.

The German tennis star founded the Alexander Zverev Foundation in August 2022 with an aim to provide medical support to diabetic children across the globe. The organization is based in his hometown Hamburg. Zverev himself is Type-1 diabetic, and has been afflicted with the condition since he was three years old.

The foundation recently organized its second year-end gala in collaboration with Tannenhof Sports and Spa to raise money for the charitable cause. Zverev attended the event with his girlfriend Thomalla, elder brother Mischa, celebrity chef Steffen Henssler, and others.

Zverev's foundation raised €101,500 to support the children suffering from diabetes in the countries of Bolivia and Nepal. Thomalla took to Instagram and appreciated his effort, writing:

"Sasch has collected more than €100,000 for children with diabetes at his second gala of the @alexanderzverevfoundation I am incredibly proud of him." (translated)

In June 2023, the Alexander Zverev Foundation raised a total of €100,000 for charity. It chiefly uses the funds to facilitate the availability of insulin and several essential medicines for children in developing countries of the world.

Alexander Zverev was stopped from injecting himself with insulin at 2023 French Open

Alexander Zverev in action: 2023 French Open - Day Seven

Alexander Zverev was apparently told to not inject himself with insulin during the 2023 French Open. During his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, he went off the court to administer an insulin shot.

A tournament supervisor followed the German and stopped him from taking the substance without the assistance of a doctor. After downing Dimitrov, Zverev revealed details of the incident during a press conference.

"A supervisor entered the room that did not know about this and he got panic and said, 'No, No you can't do that. A doctor needs to come to inject it'. So I told them, 'Look I have diabetes since I am three years old I know exactly what to do'. But he just replied, 'No, a doctor has to do it'," he said.

The World No. 7 was earlier told not to take the shot on the court itself because it "looks weird."

"They said it looks weird when I do this on court. If I don't do it, my life will be in danger. But they said it looks weird. This discussion makes no sense," he added.