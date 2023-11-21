In Pictures: Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla dazzle in all black for his foundation's gala night

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla twinned in all black outfits for the Alexander Zverev Foundation fundraising gala night at the Tannenhof Sports Spa.

Zverev's foundation primarily supports children, particularly in developing countries, suffering from diabetes with life-saving insulin and other vital medications. They also partner with various organization to promote sporting skills and a healthy, active lifestyle among those with the condition.

The cause if close to the German's heart, as he has often shared his experiences of overcoming the challenges of being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of three.

Thomalla took to Instagram to share a picture from the foundation's gala event on November 20 that featured her and Zverev in matching outfits. She accessorized her outfit with minimal jewelery and a silver clutch.

Screengrab from Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla's Instagram

The main highlight of the event was an exhibition match between Zverev and his brother Mischa. The event also had a surprise visit from star chef Steffen Henssler who served the main course as a special treat for the guests.

Screengrab from Sophia Thomalla's Instagram

Thomalla also shared a fun clip of Chef Steffen Henssler on-court with the Zverev brothers, playing with a frying pan instead of a tennis racquet.

Alexander Zverev reflects on his 2023 season, finishing World No.7

Zverev at the 2023 ATP Finals

After a devastating injury in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, Alexander Zverev bounced back this season, capping off the year as World No. 7.

The German did not make a strong start, with a second round exit at this year's Australian Open. He found his footing on clay and made a deep run at the French Open, where he reached the semifinals. He lost to Casper Ruud, who eventually lost to the reigning French Open champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Zverev advanced to the third round of the tournament where he lost to Matteo Berrettini. The 26-year-old picked up his game in the second half of the season, clinching two titles - the Hamburg European Open and the Chengdu Open. He also made a quarterfinal exit at the US Open where he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev took to Instagram to reflect on his 2023 season and thanked his supporters for their unwavering belief in him.

"What a year! From having uncertainties whether I would ever come back to my level to finishing number 7 in the world, winning two @atptour titles and making it to @nittoatpfinals. Thanks to everyone for the incredible support and for believing in me," Zverev wrote.

Alexander Zverev ended the 2023 season with 55-27 win-loss record.