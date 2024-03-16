In Pictures: Ana Ivanovic visits the beach with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger; basks in the sun as she shares highlights from her trip to Los Angeles

Ana Ivanovic shared highlights from her recent trip to Los Angeles alongside her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger where the duo can be seen basking in the sun.

Ivanovic is a Serbian former professional tennis player who retired from the sport in 2016. The former World No. 1 achieved numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career, including a French Open triumph alongside 14 other singles titles.

The 36-year-old is married to former FIFA World Cup-winning German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger. The duo began dating in 2014 and married each other two years later. The couple has since had three children together.

Ivanovic recently shared highlights from her recent trip to Los Angeles on X (formerly Twitter) where she was joined by her husband, Schweinsteiger. One of the photos was a selfie of the Serb with her husband basking in the sun at a beach. In another photo, she posed with her cup of coffee.

The highlights also featured a photo of her donning a beautiful yellow gown while holding a black purse. She can be seen wearing a ring, a Rolex watch, and earrings to complete her look. She sported this look at the 96th Academy Awards where she also had a reunion with Roger Federer.

Ivanovic shared some of the highlights in a tweet and captioned it:

"L.A. photo dump"

"We want them to discover who they are” - Ana Ivanovic on wanting her children to discover their paths themselves

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger married each other in July 2016. The couple's first child, son Luca, was born in 2018 and their second son, Leon was born in 2019. The most recent addition to their family came in May last year with the birth of their third son.

During an interview with Olympics.com in 2022, Ivanovic revealed that she and Schweinsteiger don't talk about their respective successful sporting careers to their children and want to avoid talking about it for as long as possible.

The Serb said that they do this as they want their children to discover their own passions and don't want them to be influenced by their parents.

“We really don’t talk to them about it at all and we want to keep it like that for as long as we can really. We just want them to have their own choices and their own passions. That’s why we keep them quite private; we want them to discover who they are", Ana Ivanovic said.

Considered a Bayern Munich and German national team legend, Schweinsteiger retired from football in October 2019.