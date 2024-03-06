In Pictures: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off her new hairstyle

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has shared a rare glimpse into her personal life by flaunting her stylish new hairstyle.

Tennis legends Agassi and Graf achieved remarkable success during their professional careers, amassing a whopping 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them. The German retired from tennis in 1999 with 22 Majors under her belt, while Agassi followed suit in 2006 after securing eight Grand Slam titles.

Since stepping away from professional tennis, Agassi and Graf have opted for a more private lifestyle, choosing to prioritize their family life. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in October 2001 and welcomed their son Jaden that same year. Their daughter, Jaz, was born in 2003.

Jaz recently paid a visit to the Square Salon in Las Vegas for a makeover. Her hairstylist, Pamela Tingley, showcased Jaz's new look, featuring "shaggy layers" and "wispy bangs." Jaz proudly flaunted her fresh hairstyle in the pictures, sporting a black crop top and a gold necklace.

"Jaz is like sunshine and spring 🌼 Loving these shaggy layers and wispy bangs 🍃," Tingley captioned her Instagram post.

Jaz reshared her hairstylists' post on Instagram and also expressed her gratitude for Tingley's work in the comments section.

"You're the best," she commented.

Andre Agassi reveals his children did not understand the level of his & wife Steffi Graf's fame: "Jaden & Jaz were like, What's up with these people?"

Andre Agassi recently stepped into the role of a commentator for the blockbuster Netflix Slam exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, held in Las Vegas.

Speaking to People magazine during his press conference at the event, Agassi opened up about his children Jaden and Jaz's gradual understanding of his and Steffi Graf's level of fame.

"Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, 'These are my parents.' So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, 'What's up with these people?,'" Andre Agassi said.

"So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," he added.

The former World No. 1 also expressed his belief that his children possess a "healthy balance" with their perspective on fame.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," Andre Agassi said.

