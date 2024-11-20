In Pictures: Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios "bring the heat"; couple sport stylish fits during their NBA outing in Miami

Aryna Sabalenka attended an NBA game on Monday, November 19, featuring the home team Miami Heat against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Belarusian, accompanied by her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis donned a stylish outfit during her outing.

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, who returned from a sprained ankle, delivered a standout performance with a season-high 30 points. Additionally, key contributions from Tyler Herro (18 points), Duncan Robinson (13 points), and Dru Smith (10 points) proved pivotal in the triumph in what was their first home game in two weeks.

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Frangulis were present at the Kaseya Center for the game. The couple donned stylish varsity jackets, posing together for photos on the court. The World No. 1 also shared a clip featuring Burnie, the home team's official mascot. She added a caption that read:

"Bringing the heat"

Watch the pictures below:

Sabalenka and Frangulis started dating in April 2024. The three-time Major champion made their relationship public with an Instagram post in May, and since then, the couple has frequently shared glimpses of their time.

They recently enjoyed a getaway in Paris before arriving in Miami, Florida. The getaway came after Sabalenka wrapped up her 2024 season at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Aryna Sabalenka secured year-end World No. 1 ranking for 2024

WTA Finals 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka secured the year-end World No. 1 ranking for the 2024 season after Coco Gauff defeated World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the WTA Finals group stage on November 5.

With this, Sabalenka became the third different player to claim the year-end World No. 1 ranking in the past six years. Swiatek held the top spot for two consecutive years before the Belarusian, preceded by Ashleigh Barty, who reigned for three straight seasons.

Mid-season injury concerns disrupted Sabalenka's performance, causing her to miss much of the grass-court season. However, she bounced back strongly during the North American hard-court swing, winning the Cincinnati Open and the 2024 US Open, while also reaching the semifinals at the Citi Open and quarterfinals at the Canadian Open.

Sabalenka maintained her strong form during the Asian swing, reaching the quarterfinals at the China Open and winning the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan which got her in the helm of the WTA rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka then entered the WTA Finals but her campaign ended with a loss to eventual champion Coco Gauff, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Nonetheless, she secured the year-end World No. 1 during the tournament.

