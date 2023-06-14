In pictures: Aryna Sabalenka enjoys a romantic vacation with her boyfriend in Spain

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka moved on from her 2023 French Open campaign as she traveled to Spain to enjoy a romantic vacation with her boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.

The Belarusian reached her maiden Roland Garros semifinal last week. The second seed asserted dominance, as she did not drop a set until her last-four clash in Paris. Up against Karolina Muchova, Sabalenka went toe-to-toe in the first set but lost it.

She turned the tide in the second set to force a decider. However, Muchova had the last laugh as she beat the reigning Australian Open winner 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5, to qualify for her maiden Grand Slam final.

Sabalenka recently put all that behind her as she traveled to Mallorca, Spain, to vacation with her boyfriend, Kolstov, a former ice hockey player. The Belarusian turned to social media to post pictures and videos of the couple holidaying in Spain.

"Few days off," she captioned her Instagram post.

Sabalenka posted photographs of picturesque locations and scenic mountain trails. She also enjoyed some quality time with Kolstov at the Can Cavella, enjoying the oceanic view. The World No. 2 also posted a series of pictures of herself trying to balance on a paddle boat. The couple also spent some time on a boat.

How has Aryna Sabalenka fared in 2023 so far?

Sabalenka kicked off her 2023 campaign in style as she won back-to-back titles in Australia — the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open. The then World No. 5 beat reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Sabalenka hadn't dropped a single set until the summit clash and beat the likes of Belinda Bencic and Magda Linette to qualify for the finals.

The 25-year-old Belarusian reached her third final of the season at Indian Wells and lost to Rybakina in the final. The World No. 2 knocked out Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari to set up a clash with Rybakina. She reached the fourth final of her season at the Stuttgart Open and lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

She then won her third title of the season by beating Swiatek in the final of the Madrid Open. At Roland Garros, Sabalenka beat the likes of Sloane Stephens and Elina Svitolina to make it to the semifinals.

