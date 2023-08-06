In pictures: Aryna Sabalenka spends Friendship Day Eve with Paula Badosa, gets awestruck at Cirque du Soleil performance in Montreal

Aryna Sabalenka continued her camaraderie with fellow tennis player Paula Badosa as the duo enjoyed a fun night in Canada, on the eve of friendship day.

The Belarusian and the Spaniard's friendship goes a long way back. From pranking each other with fake birthday parties to enjoying each other's company while dining together, the duo has experienced it all in the recent past. Earlier this year, Badosa spoke of Sabalenka's presence in Netflix's Break Point.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Badosa hilariously interrupted Sabalenka's training session and later clicked pictures together.

Their fans have also labeled their friendship 'Sabadosa.' The duo even met each other and clicked pictures as they were training in Montreal ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open. Sabalenka shared the clicked picture on her socials and expressed admiration for the image.

"OMG! I love this pic," she wrote on her Instagram story.

On the eve of Friendship Day, which was celebrated on August 6, 2023, Aryna Sabalenka posted a few snippets from their "night out" in Montreal. The tennis pros attended the Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal, Canada.

"Fun fun fun from last night🎪🤯🤩🤩🤩 With my girl @paulabadosa," the Belarusian captioned her Instagram post.

The 2023 Australian Open winner further posted a few more videos on her Instagram story. Sabalenka was left awestruck at the performances at Cirque du Soleil. The Belarusian captioned her Instagram stories, "Just wooow," and "OMG."

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa are competing at the Canadian Open 2023

Both Aryna Sabalenla and Paula Badosa are returning to action at the 2023 Canadian Open, later this week.

The World No. 2 enjoyed a successful Wimbledon appearance but her impressive run was stopped by Ons Jabeur in the semifinals. The 25-year-old received a bye in the first round and will kick off her campaign in the second round. However, her opponent is yet to be known.

Badosa, on the other hand, had a forgetful Wimbledon campaign. The Spaniard returned to Wimbledon after an injury and was even impressive in her first-round victory. However, in the second round, up against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, Badosa was forced to retire midmatch due to an injury.

The Spaniard will take on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the tournament. In the second round, Badosa could set up a clash with Canada's Leylah Fernandez.