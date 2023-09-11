Aryna Sabalenka ascended her World No. 1 throne in stunning fashion as she posed with the Chris Evert trophy for the first time in the latest WTA photoshoot.

Aryna Sabalenka became the No. 1 on Monday, September 11, following her US Open runner-up finish, putting an end to Iga Swiatek’s 75-week long debut reign.

Just a day after her brutal loss in the Major final, the Belarusian celebrated her significant WTA ranking achievement with an official WTA photoshoot in New York City. Sabalenka cut a happy figure as she was dressed to the nines for the occasion in a chic pantsuit.

Aryna Sabalenka has now joined an elite list of 28 other women as the 29th WTA No. 1 in history.

The 25-year-old, who was crowned the WTA No. 1 in doubles in 2021, also joined a very small list of tennis greats such as Martina Navratilova, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Kim Clijsters as the woman to have held the top spot in both singles as well as doubles.

"I'm really proud of myself that all those years helped me to become World No. 1" – Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka was far from being the best player in the world early last year. However, the Belarusian dealt with the serving yips and became the WTA leader in double faults as a result. Several critics questioned her future on the circuit, but determined to turn the corner, Sabalenka bounced back to top form earlier this year.

After putting in the necessary work and improving on the mental side of her game, she kicked off the 2023 season with two back-to-back titles, winning the Adelaide International 1 as well as her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

So far, she also featured in four other finals, including the US Open and the WTA 1000 Indian Wells, and won one other title at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, which helped her rise to the top.

Sabalenka reflected on her achievement during her final US Open press conference:

“Becoming a World No. 1, it's a huge improvement, and achievement, actually. I'm really proud of myself that all those years I have been working so hard helped me to become World No. 1,” Aryna Sabalenka said in her recent US Open press conference.

The 25-year-old, however, noted that her quest doesn’t end here. While she currently holds a 1071-points lead over World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, she confessed that her main goal is to end the year as the World No. 1.

“But, you know, for me it's more about end the year as World No. 1, not just like become No. 1 and then next week you're second. It's good so that I can say I have been World No. 1, but I really would like to finish the year as No. 1. That's why I'm still positive, and I'm still motivated,” she said.