In Pictures: Belinda Bencic shares glimpse of her "cozy summer evenings" with her baby daughter Bella

Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic recently shared a glimpse of spending time with her baby daughter, Bella. Bencic gave birth to her daughter last month.

In November 2023, Bencic shared that she was pregnant with her first baby with her partner and trainer, Martin Hromkovic. The Swiss Olympic champion posted a photo of herself and Hromkovic with their dog, holding a pair of baby shoes, to break the news.

"Expecting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you," Bencic had written in the Instagram post.

Last month, Bencic and Hromkovic joyfully announced on Instagram the arrival of their baby girl. The couple posted an adorable photo of them holding their newborn daughter's hand and revealed her name to be Bella.

"Bella , 23.4.2024 Our love."

Recently, the Swiss shared a glimpse of her baby daughter on her Instagram account on Friday, May 31, where she can be seen embracing her daughter. In the next picture, she can be seen placing the baby on the changing table.

"Cozy summer evenings," Bencic wrote on Instagram.

Belinda Bencic's last competitive appearance was at the 2023 San Diego Open

Belinda Bencic at the 2023 US Open

Belinda Bencic was last seen in action at the San Diego Open in September 2023. Bencic, who was seeded fifth in the WTA 500 tournament, lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 to Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round.

The 27-year-old was also named in Team Switzerland's roster for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals amid her pregnancy, but she did not play any match during the tournament. Team Switzerland was drawn into Group A among the Czech Republic and the USA. However, Team Switzerland lost all their matches in their respective ties, leading to their elimination.

Earlier that year, the Swiss won WTA titles at the Adelaide International 2 and Abu Dhabi Open, defeating Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova, respectively. Bencic also reached the final at the Charleston Open, where she lost to the second seed, Ons Jabeur 7-6(6), 6-4.

Bencic reached the fourth round in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments. The 2019 US Open semifinalist had a 31-13 win-loss record last year.

Belinda Bencic has won eight WTA titles in her career, including her most significant victories at the WTA 1000 level: the 2015 Canadian Open and the 2019 Dubai Championships. She also secured a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Marketa Vondrousova in the final.

In doubles, Bencic won titles in Prague and Washington, DC, with different partners and reached the doubles final in the Tokyo Olympics with partner Viktorija Golubic.