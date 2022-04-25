In pictures: Best moments from the 2022 Stuttgart Open ft. Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Petra Kvitova | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 2022 edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix came to a close with the grand finale seeing Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka contest for the big prize. The Pole emerged as the champion on Sunday, winning her fourth consecutive title after another stellar week.

In addition to Swiatek and Sabalenka's mesmerizing ball striking, the week had several other spectacular moments, both on and off the court. Here, we take a look at some of the best photographs from the WTA tour's stop in Stuttgart:

#Goofy pre-tournament photoshoot ft. Iga Swiatek, Eva Lys and others

Eva Lys (L) and Iga Swiatek

Before the main-draw action commenced, players were seen posing for a series of goofy-looking pictures during the pre-tournament photoshoot.

Starting with top seed and eventual champion Iga Swiatek's power pose, to home favorite Eva Lys's 'surprised' look, the photoshoot had several photographs that were worth a second look.

The likes of former champions Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova as well as current and former top-10 players Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit and Bianca Andreescu were also seen posing for pictures.

#Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova pre-match affirmation

Petra Kvitova with her close friend Michaela Buskova

The first round of the 2022 Porshce Tennis Grand Prix saw former champions Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova lock horns on Day 3 of the tournament.

The two Czechs were captured in eye-catching monochrome frames right before the match. While Pliskova can be seen fist-bumping her coach Sascha Bajin, Kvitova, who traveled without a coach this week, is seen hugging her close friend Michaela Buskova—who often accompanies her on tour.

#Emma Raducanu's Tottenham jersey practice session

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu made headlines by donning a Tottenham Hotspur kit during her practice session on Day 1 of the tournament.

The photographs were widely shared on social media and the Brit has since come forward to share her admiration for Tottenham Hotspur forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

#Mandy Minella plays in her last Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Mandy Minella looking at her rackets after losing in the qualfiiers

Luxembourg's No. 1 player Mandy Minella is playing her farewell season in 2022, having returned to action last year mere weeks after her second maternity leave.

The former World No. 66, who made her tour debut back in 2001, had beaten the likes of Vera Zvonareva and Anna Kalinskaya to reach the main draw at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2019.

The 34-year-old fell in the qualifying rounds and was pictured walking off the court while looking down at her rackets, in another striking photograph.

#Iga Swiatek driving the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Iga Swiatek driving away in a Taycan GTS Sport Turismo after winning the title

The Stuttgart Open's main sponsor, German automobile manufacturer Porsche, has played a big part in making the tournament one of the most beloved stops on the WTA calendar.

The winner of the tournament has walked away with a luxury car in all recent editions and this year, the big prize belonged to Iga Swiatek. The Pole drove her Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo onto the court to collect her trophy after winning the final.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala